Country artist Hayden Joseph releases new album Country to Me, featuring viral singles "Backwoods Bougie," Out.," and more.

Within the LP's first minute, Hayden answers a question industry insiders have danced around for decades: what is country? Singing, "I'm syncing life to a beat... and that's 'country' to me," he explains, "For me, country music has never been about looking or sounding a certain way, it's about telling a story that resonates with listeners. Country to Me does just that, exploring the inner workings of a man in his mid-20s facing multi-faceted crossroads: seeking fulfillment, navigating relationships, and struggling with the cruel realities of the world. If those topics aren't "country" enough, then what is?

The album makes a simple statement throughout its 12 tracks: Country music is bigger than one sound, one image, or one narrow set of topics. It's applicable to many walks of life - not just the select few country radio has catered to in recent years. "There is no 'one size fits all' approach to telling one's story, and that shouldn't be a controversial statement. 'Country' music is, and always has been, universal."

Country to Me premiered exclusively with All Country News, which called Joseph's album "barrier-breaking," stating, "The fact that Hayden is aware of country fans from all walks of life, makes him a true star."

"Country to Me ain't your grandma's country music... and that's ok," Hayden continues. "While country purists are sure to scratch their heads during portions of this 12-track narrative, the album aims to experiment with sounds, tempos, and sentiments to tell a universal story of a young adult trying to find his place in this world. I have always been a lyric-forward artist, but my collaborators challenged me in ways on this LP, both lyrically and melodically, I could have never imagined. The result is a charmingly chaotic representation of my last 3 years following dreams, navigating relationships, and forging my (often unpaved) path."

You can stream and download Country to Me now.

COUNTRY TO ME

"Country to Me"

Written by H. Joseph / S. Buist / A. Frieden

Produced by A. Frieden

"As Close As I Can Get To You"

Written by H. Joseph / C. Miracle / S. Griffin

Produced by S. Griffin

"Dog Beers"

Written by H. Joseph / B. Ruby / E. Yulo

Produced by E. Yulo / A. Sickler

"Prove Me Wrong"

Written by H. Joseph

Produced by A. Frieden

"The Guy After The Guy"

Written by H. Joseph / B. Ruby

Produced by E. Yulo / A. Sickler

"Book Beside Your Bed"

Written by H. Joseph

Produced by A. Sickler

"I'm Not There Yet"

Written by H. Joseph / T. Bank

Produced by Z. Manno

"Backwoods Bougie"

Written by H. Joseph / B. Ruby

Produced by C. Rowe

"Fallin'"

Written by H. Joseph / C. Rowe

Produced by C. Rowe

"Out."

Written by H. Joseph

Produced by A. Sickler / E. Yulo

"Personally"

Written by H. Joseph / B. McKenna / T. Laurel, D. Gordon

Produced by T. Skye / A. Sickler

"Here"

Written by H. Joseph / B. McKenna / T. Laurel / D. Gordon

Produced by C. Rowe

Mixing by A. Sickler / Z. Manno / N. Guttman

Mastering by M. Monseur

A South Carolina native, Hayden Joseph is no stranger to the country music scene, and it shows as he paves his own path in the genre - an inclusive one.

Hayden Joseph's love for country music began as soon as he could talk and has continued to blossom throughout his adult life. Hayden blends the sounds of contemporary country and mainstream pop music, drawing inspiration from the genre-bending melodies of Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, and Shania Twain. His unique sound, heartfelt lyrics, and southern charm have captivated audiences across the country, since releasing his first single in 2019.

He knows he faces an uphill battle in the industry, as an openly LGBT artist. With a desire to write "song for everyone," he has stated, "I write stories rooted in personal experiences, but I challenge myself to write lyrics that are applicable to many walks of life - not just those country radio is currently appealing to." Against the odds, he has independently built a community of nearly 250,000 followers on TikTok through a shared desire to expand country music's look, sound, and subject matter.

His viral videos and consistent releases have landed him placements in People and Huffington Post, and supported by CMT and The Academy of Country Music, as well as a spotlight segment on Nashville News Channel 5. His debut album, "Different," was released in Spring of 2021, logging nearly 1M streams across platforms to date. Its follow-up singles saw even more rapid trajectories, securing placements on several notable Spotify editorials, including "Out Now," "New Music Nashville," "Fresh Finds," and "Country Christmas."