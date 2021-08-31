Hawthorne Heights Release New Single 'Thunder In Our Hearts'

Hawthorne Heights have released their heavy-hitting yet emotionally-driven new single "Thunder In Our Hearts" today. Reminiscent of some of their most iconic hit singles with soaring melodies, punching screams and non-stop guitars, "Thunder In Our Hearts" puts words to the feelings that come with panic attacks that front man JT Woodruff experienced while writing the band's forthcoming studio album.

He shares, "During the 'Rain Sessions' I developed panic attacks that kept me up until 4am every night, and I just couldn't shake them. So most nights, I was laying in the bed shaking til 4am, then waking up at 7am to get ready for the recording session. Every night, my heart felt like it was going to explode, and there were moments that truly scared me. During one of my shakedowns, I wrote these lyrics about how the darkness that I feel always happens between the nightmare and the dream, and it just seemed to hit right. It all started to make sense. I needed to be home. I wanted to be home. But I just couldn't get there."

Today's single joins previously released tracks "Constant Dream" and "The Rain Just Follows Me" from Hawthorne Heights' forthcoming album. The Rain Just Follows Me, which will be released digitally on September 10, 2021 via Pure Noise Records, was produced by Grammy-winner Cameron Webb (Alkaline Trio, NOFX, Megadeth). The 11 tracks stand as some of Woodruff's most resonant writing to date, as he unravels themes of both physical and emotional distance from his wife and daughter in Ohio as well as personal identity as the front man of as one of the most iconic emo acts of the new millennium.

Their upcoming album, "The Rain Just Follows Me" is set to be released October 22. Listen to their new single below.