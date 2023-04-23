Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Haven Everly Releases Debut Single 'Raised By Wolves'

The single is now available on all streaming platforms.

Apr. 23, 2023  

You may know Haven Everly from her roles in the hit shows, "YOU" and "The L Word," but the budding thespian is also a rising musician. Although Haven Everly was in the Pop group, SChAE, alongside her sisters, the singer-songwriter makes her solo debut with the single, "Raised By Wolves." The fiery track is the perfect record to kick off Haven Everly's promising music career.

"Raised By Wolves" is about embracing who you are and living unapologetically yourself. The song is a self-empowerment, self-love anthem and exudes confidence. "It is about accepting all parts of you." Haven Everly continues, "It's about embracing the bad experiences of your past and knowing that all the adversities have made you stronger, and it encourages you to own up to how dangerous you truly are."

The grit and rawness of "Raised By Wolves" is showcased through the powerful, vibrant hook, but the verses provide the perfect juxtaposition through their softer, tuneful sound. "Raised By Wolves" furthers its masterfulness through its genre-bending, borrowing elements from various genres of music such as Alternative, Cinematic, Pop, and Rock. The genre-fluid record was produced by NKLAI. NKLAI also penned "Raised By Wolves" alongside Haven Everly.

"Raised By Wolves" sounds like a song that would appear in a soundtrack for a movie or television show, which is ironic because of Haven Everly's acting chops. "Raised By Wolves" is only the beginning for Haven Everly. She has so much more in store. But, for now, howl along to "Raised By Wolves."

Stream "Raised By Wolves": https://open.spotify.com/track/6CXNgqSktllW1BVPIWNUfK

Follow Haven Everly: https://www.instagram.com/haven_everly



