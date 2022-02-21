Hate Moss Release New Single 'Eremita'

The track is taken from the Italo-Brazilian industrial / post-punk duo's upcoming second album 'NaN', which is confirmed for release on 20th May 2022, via Stock-A Productions.

The follow-up to recent single "Fog", new single "Eremita" is a transportative ballad in 5/4, with downbeat and sensual fusions of lo-fi glitches and acoustic instrumentation that nod towards the classic trip-hop sound.

With its lyrics softly-sung in a hushed Italian dialect, the track explores a one-way conversation with an egotistical protagonist. As Tina of Hate Moss says:

"It's a hypothetical dialogue with an interlocutor whose only interest is to assert one's opinion on others, the voices at times distant and at times incredibly close join the guitars and samples."

Bringing to mind the broodingly intense works of Dead Can Dance or Liars, crossed with the philosophical songwriting of De André and Tom Zé, it's a twitchingly paranoid and quietly exhilarating hint of what to expect on new album 'NaN'.

Directed by Ian Carvalho, the single is accompanied by a misleadingly lo-fi video, which reveals hidden depths with repeated views. Shot by the band in a single-take using the Datamosh technique, it follows the band as they traverse through the scenic town of Monopoli in Puglia, Italy. The Mediaeval setting of warm-colored palaces on a summer evening soon begin to glitch chaotically with pixelated footage; and hint that all may not be as it seems... Speaking about the video Tina adds:

"The idea of ​​contrasting the beauty of that historic city centre with the digital "dirt", created by Data Mosh, fascinated us because it represents the message that the music expresses very well: The conflict. This is solved by the protagonist "abandoning the field" and crossing a counter-current path that leads from Aesthetic Beauty, represented in the video by the Madia Cathedral square, to Ethical Beauty, represented by the church of Purgatory, important for its representations of the various "Memento Mori."

Produced and Mixed by In A Sleeping Mood with Hate Moss, the "Eremita" also features guest appearances from Donato Panaccio (Bass and Arp Guitars) and Mauro Polito (percussion). It was mastered at Loud Mastering studios by Jason Mitchell.

Listen to the new single here: