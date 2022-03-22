Hatchie Shares New Single 'Lights On'

Hatchie shares a video for "Lights On," the latest indie-pop gem from her forthcoming second album, Giving The World Away, out April 22nd on Secretly Canadian.

Album opener "Lights On" kicks off the album with a sucker-punch of neon-drenched magnetic pop, showcasing Hatchie's ability to combine dense, atmospheric layers of sound with huge melodies to create heady, irresistible songs.

Written with the album's producer, Jorge Elbrecht (Japanese Breakfast, Sky Ferreira), during a session in LA in 2020, Hatchie elaborates on the track saying, "Lights On was one of the first songs written for this album and set me on a path of writing more honestly and personally than previously. I don't often write about physical attraction, but wanted to peel back the layers of a certain type of relationship. The video was conceptualized around a blend of our favourite sci fi influences from the last 30 years relating to the title of the song."

Hatchie is hitting the road this summer on a North American tour that kicks off on May 4th in Washington D.C. Tour highlights include Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY on May 7th, Sleeping Village in Chicago on May 14th and the Lodge Room in Los Angeles on May 26th. All dates below.

Giving The World Away marks the start of a chapter in which Hatchie infuses her dazzling dream-pop and shoegaze tangle with a deeper and more honest portrayal of herself. "There's more to me than just writing songs about being in love or being heartbroken -- there's a bigger picture than that," she explains. "This album really just feels like the beginning to me, and scratching the surface - and even though it's my third release as Hatchie, I feel like I'm rebooting from scratch."

Giving the World Away is a sprawling work. Featuring extensive input from long-time Hatchie collaborator Joe Agius, it takes the celestial, shimmering shoegaze and pop sensibilities of her earlier releases, but with the volume knob cranked up tenfold. Built out with percussion from Beach House drummer James Barone, its synthed-out, sonic opulence, a more structured and ornate musicality with traces of '90s trip-hop and acid house influences.

Giving the World Away is an album about self-confidence, about reclamation, about the strange time in young adulthood where you begin to finally be able to see yourself clearly. Incisive and probing, it is the clearest look at Hatchie yet, and a relic of the power and bravery that spring forth from embracing vulnerability and putting your heart on the line.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

05/04/22 - Washington, D.C. - Songbyrd Record Cafe

05/05/22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

05/06/22 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

05/07/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/09/22 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB

05/10/22 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

05/12/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

05/13/22 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

05/14/22 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

05/15/22 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club

05/19/22 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

05/20/22 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

05/21/22 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

05/23/22 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

05/25/22 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

05/26/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room