Hatchie Announces New Album 'Giving The World Away'

Hatchie (aka Harriette Pilbeam) has announced her new album Giving The World Away, set for release on April 22nd via Secretly Canadian.

To mark the occasion, she has shared the single "Quicksand" and its companion video directed by Nathan Castiel. The single was co-written with GRAMMY-nominated Olivia Rodrigo collaborator, Dan Nigro, and long-time Hatchie collaborator Joe Agius. Giving The World Away was produced by Jorge Elbrecht (Japanese Breakfast, Sky Ferreira) and is available for pre-order here.

For Pilbeam, that bigger picture explored here includes confronting her anxieties after decades of compartmentalisation; realising her own self-confidence and self-esteem; taking control of her own narrative, and her place in both her professional and personal life. On Giving the World Away, she held herself to higher standards, especially with personal lyrical precision. At the time she started working on it, she was caught in a strange headspace. When 2018 EP Sugar & Spice and subsequent debut LP Keepsake both arrived to critical acclaim and catapulted Hatchie into an international spotlight, she felt both unsure of herself and an intense, self-imposed pressure to keep going forward. Trapped in constant motion, Pilbeam was unable to be present or appreciative of herself, both professionally and personally.

Produced by Jorge Elbrecht, also recently GRAMMY-nominated and known for his work with Sky Ferreira, Japanese Breakfast, and Wild Nothing, Giving the World Away is Hatchie's most thunderous, sprawling work yet. Featuring extensive input from longtime Hatchie collaborator Joe Agius, it takes the celestial, shimmering shoegaze and pop sensibilities of her earlier releases, but with the volume knob cranked up tenfold. Built out with percussion from Beach House drummer James Barone, it's synthed-out, sonic opulence, a more structured and ornate musicality with traces of '90s trip-hop and acid house influences.

Pilbeam initially intended for these songs to go in a higher-energy direction -- she had the distinct vision of a Hatchie show turned dance party, inviting more movement and vibrancy into her live shows. But then, between Covid and the lockdowns in Australia, Pilbeam retreated more into herself, and that introspection and self-discovery served as the true inspiration for the record. Again and again across Giving the World Away' she returns to that same theme - dismantling internalized shame and finding gratitude and steadiness, and finally being able to trust herself. Pilbeam grew up the youngest in her family, a self-described "big baby," but says the last year and a half gave her the space to understand herself better. After years of emotional avoidance, here she excavates her fears fully.

Giving the World Away is an album about self-confidence, about reclamation, about the strange time in young adulthood where you begin to finally be able to see yourself clearly. Incisive and probing, Giving the World Away is the clearest look at Pilbeam yet, and a relic of the power and bravery that spring forth from embracing vulnerability and putting your heart on the line.

Hatchie will embark on a North American tour immediately following the release of her new album. The tour kicks off in Washington D.C. on May 4th and concludes in Los Angeles at the Lodge Room on May 26th. Highlights include Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on May 7th and Sleeping Village in Chicago on May 14th. A full list of tour dates can be found below.

Watch the new video here:

Tour Dates

05/04/22 - Washington, D.C. - Songbyrd Record Cafe*

05/05/22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry*

05/06/22 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre*

05/07/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg*

05/09/22 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB*

05/10/22 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison*

05/12/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe*

05/13/22 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups*

05/14/22 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village*

05/15/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club*

05/19/22 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club*

05/20/22 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios*

05/21/22 - Seattle, WA - Neumos*

05/23/22 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop*

05/25/22 - San Diego, CA - Casbah*

05/26/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room*

* w/ Caroline Loveglow