Hasting & Co. Release Video for 'Brunch Drunk'

Polarizing pop-country duo Hasting & Co. released the video for their latest single "Brunch Drunk" this weekend, produced and directed by Logen Christopher of Stormlight Pictures. The vibrant visual, featuring infamous former Bachelorette contestant Jed Wyatt (and a whole lot of champagne), premiered exclusively with CMT on Friday (2/14) and perfectly depicts "the soundtrack to every mimosa-soaked piece of avocado toast until the end of time" (Hollywood Life).

"The 'Brunch Drunk' video shoot feels like the first time I've been able to completely be myself during the creative process," explained duo co-founder Kate Hasting. "Logen and I watched the bachelorette phenomenon in downtown Nashville and we wanted to recreate it in the most outlandish way possible. After losing our fathers, Josh and I wanted to move forward with some songs that simply make us happy. 'Brunch Drunk' is one of those songs."

"We've had a really crazy past year that, at times, has felt like an emotional rollercoaster - specifically with both of our dads passing in such a short time period. This song has been such a cathartic turning point for us, realizing life is too short to be sad and not to enjoy every moment," added co-founder Josh Beale.

Hasting & Co. first released "Brunch Drunk" in October. In December, they released Christmas parody "Here Comes White Claws," featuring Joe Denim.

The self-proclaimed "Nash Trash" duo will hit the road in May, with stops in Key West, Florida (Key West Songwriters Festival), Hamler, Ohio (opening for Easton Corbin at Hamler Country Fest) and Springfield, Ohio, near Hasting's hometown of New Carlisle (headlining spot at the Clark County Fair).

UPCOMING DATES:

May 6-10 - Key West Songwriters Festival - Key West, FL

May 16 - Hamler Country Fest - Hamler, OH

June 25-27 - Heartland Stampede Music Festival - Topeka, KS

July 29 - Clark Co. Fair - Springfield, OH

August 7 - Elks 51 - Springfield, OH

August 8 - Gearhead Fest - North Hampton, OH

In a genre where outside musical influence has easily overtaken priority to roots, Hasting & Co. founding members Kate Hasting and Josh Beale feel a welcomed responsibility to use other genres as a compliment to their Midwest country sound. Born and raised farm kids in Ohio (Hasting) and Wisconsin (Beale), the duo met at a local Nashville dive and began writing together. Hasting's resolution and drive quickly opened Beale's mind to the possibility of starting a band. "I saw something in her vision that I didn't see anywhere else, and I didn't even have on my own. I immediately knew we worked better as a team than separate entities." They released debut EP Country Music in 2013 under the name Kate Hasting Band, then singles "Just Friend," "Behind the Bleachers" and "Country Music (Reprise) in 2015. The video for "Behind the Bleachers" earned director Nishan Gilmet an Emmy nomination, and was quickly picked up by Great American Country, The Country Network (formerly ZUUS Country) and several other regional music outlets nationwide. In October 2017, Hasting and Beale followed up with EP Can't Get Enough and, shortly after, rebranded to Hasting & Co. They capped 2018 with the release single "American Love," premiering the track exclusively with Parade and video with Sounds Like Nashville, and most recent single, "One," released in Spring of 2019.

Photo Credit: Logen Christopher





