Harvey Sutherland Shares New Single 'Changes'

Melbourne producer Harvey Sutherland releases a brand new single "Changes," his first new music since the release of his acclaimed long-player Boy last year. "Changes" signals a return to roots for Harvey Sutherland - a glimmering, minimal swinging house track with an intimate dance floor in mind.

Centered around a loping vocal hook - subconsciously borrowed from an underground classic - it finds beauty in simplicity, almost a reactive response to the chaos of some of the cuts on Boy. The artwork for "Changes" comes from budding visual artist ZYK from Melbourne.

Alongside today's new music, Harvey Sutherland also announces a string of U.S. tour dates - his first ever shows in the United States. Sutherland will be bringing his live band to Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and San Francisco in April 2023. They will follow another significant debut for the Melbourne producer - an appearance at Gop Tun Festival in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

On "Changes", Harvey says:

"When my daughter was born, I would rock her to sleep singing little mantras and made-up songs. There was one idea that stood out -"going through some changes" - so I went to the studio and started building a track around it. When I finished the tune, I realised I had accidentally re-recorded the hook to "Changes" by Sandy Rivera, an amazing 2002 house record I used to listen to when I was a teenager, but I hadn't thought about in 20 years. Somehow it had buried its way into my subconscious, and re-emerged as a lullaby.

I've reconnected deeply with the sounds of UK club music, as anyone who's heard me DJ in recent years can attest. I've been making heaps of choppy soulful garage beats recently, and Changes feels like a nice introduction to this body of work."

Harvey Sutherland has just wrapped up St Jerome's Laneway Festival around Australia, playing live as part of a festival lineup including Fred Again.., Ross From Friends, Slowthai and more. His latest set for triple j Mix Up airs this Saturday February 18th is a live recording from his Sydney Laneway performance.

"Changes" is the first new Harvey Sutherland original after a string of high-profile remixes in recent months, including reworks for Lucius, Budjerah, Party Dozen and the latest for the PNAU & Troye Sivan collaboration "You Know What I Need".

They follow other successful Harvey Sutherland reworks for Disclosure, Tycho, Khruangbin, Surprise Chef, The Lazy Eyes, Genesis Owusu and last year's contribution to the anniversary reissue of "Groovejet (If This Ain't Love)" by DJ Spiller, featuring Sophie-Ellis Bextor.

Harvey Sutherland's debut album Boy has seen widespread acclaim since its release, with Resident Advisor stating "Katz's sense of musicality has always been head and shoulders above his peers...his songs are full-blooded and fleshed-out, a collection of irresistible disco and funk with clever turns of phrase and killer grooves".

The album was nominated for two ARIA Awards (Best Electronic/Dance Release and the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist Award), won the Music Victoria Award for Best Electronic Work, nominated for the Australian Music Prize and peaked at #2 Dance Album, #5 Vinyl Album and #10 Australian Album on the ARIA charts.

The record has received widespread radio support, being picked up as Album of the Week at Double J, RRR, PBS, 2SER and SYN FM, and was featured in NPR's 'Favorite Albums of 2022 (So Far)' list, and received strong support at BBC 6 Music (Tom Ravenscroft, Lauren Laverne, Don Letts), BBC Radio 1, KCRW and KEXP.

Harvey has since completed an Australian tour in support of the album, including two sold out shows at Melbourne Recital Hall as part of RISING festival. The album's celebrated remix package included modern club reworks and dubs from DJ Plead, Martyn Bootyspoon, I.JORDAN, Vanessa Worm, Esa and Adrian Sherwood.

HARVEY SUTHERLAND - UPCOMING TOUR DATES 2023

Sunday April 23 - Gop Tun Festival, Sao Paolo, Brazil

Tuesday April 25 - The Echo, Los Angeles (w/ Vicky Farewell)

Wednesday April 26 - Sleeping Village, Chicago

Saturday April 29 - Baby's, New York City

Sunday April 30 - Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco

Photo Credit: Emily York