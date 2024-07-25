Harriet Chung Releases New Single 'Popcorn Film'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Harriet Chung has released a whimsical and soaring new single “Popcorn Film.”

For “Popcorn Film,” Chung is joined by Warren Robert (arranger, bass, guitars, midi), Christopher Siu (piano), Randy Cooke (drums), and Rique Franks (backup vocals).

Harriet Chung was born in Hong Kong and grew up dancing, singing, and playing the piano. As a member of children's choirs that performed around Europe and the United States, Harriet became enamored with the west at a young age. After graduating from high school, she majored in dance at the Hong Kong Academy of Performing Arts.

Harriet moved to Toronto to further her dance training at the National Ballet of Canada. Afterwards, she danced professionally with the Empire State Ballet, Ontario Ballet Theatre, and Xing Dance Theater, among others. During this time, she also landed roles in operetta and musical theatre productions. Harriet's career took a huge turn when she was cast in the Toronto production of The Phantom of the Opera. Most notably she has won numerous Best Actress awards for her portrayal of the titular character in the internationally acclaimed musical Golden Lotus.

Harriet's debut album A World Away was released in January 2023 and includes her hit track “A World Away (Remix)” and “Today and Tomorrow,” which won Best Original Song at the New York Movie Awards. Its music video won Best Music Video at the Los Angeles Film Awards and the Seattle Filmmaker Awards. Harriet was also awarded as Best Artist of the Future for her single and music video of Old Montreal at them World Class Film Awards in Mexico City.

Harriet will also be appearing at the Stratford Festival in the world premiere production of "Salesman in China” opening August 23.

Comments