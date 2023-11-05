Harmonica Player, Guitarist, Vocalist Enrico Granafei to Appear Every Wednesday In November at Local 92 NYC

Harmonica player, guitarist, and vocalist Enrico Granafei will be featured every Wednesday in November at Local 92 on Mulberry Street.



Enrico. who studied harmonica with Toots Thielemans discovered the Hands-free chromatic harmonica when he met Vern Smith, the inventor of this innovative device.



Since then playing in this solo situation has become his mission.



Aware of the fact that this type of coordination was never explored before, Enrico has spent the last couple of decades perfecting this unique and innovative technique.



From straight ahead Jazz to bossa nova to funk Enrico does it all making you think that it's two or 3 people playing.

Performances will be held every Wednesday in November. Sets start nightly at 7:30pm/9pm.