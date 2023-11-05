Harmonica Player, Guitarist, Vocalist Enrico Granafei to Appear Every Wednesday In November at Local 92 NYC

Harmonica player, guitarist, and vocalist Enrico Granafei performs every Wednesday in November at Local 92 NYC.

By: Nov. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 1 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 2 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 3 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role
Review: QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR at Xcel Energy Center Photo 4 Review: QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR at Xcel Energy Center

Harmonica Player, Guitarist, Vocalist Enrico Granafei to Appear Every Wednesday In November at Local 92 NYC

Harmonica Player, Guitarist, Vocalist Enrico Granafei to Appear Every Wednesday In November at Local 92 NYC

Harmonica player, guitarist, and vocalist Enrico Granafei will be featured every Wednesday in November at Local 92 on Mulberry Street. 

Enrico. who studied harmonica with Toots Thielemans discovered the Hands-free chromatic harmonica when he met Vern Smith, the inventor of this innovative device.

Since then playing in this solo situation has become his mission.

Aware of the fact that this type of coordination was never explored before, Enrico has spent the last couple of decades perfecting this unique and innovative technique. 

From straight ahead Jazz to bossa nova to funk Enrico does it all making you think that it's two or 3 people playing.

Performances will be held every Wednesday in November. Sets start nightly at 7:30pm/9pm.




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Kiazi Malonga Announces New LP ZU DIA NGOMA with Single & Video Batéla Photo
Kiazi Malonga Announces New LP 'ZU DIA NGOMA' with Single & Video 'Batéla'

Oakland, California-based Congolese drummer, Kiazi Malonga, has announced his forthcoming LP, Zu Dia Ngoma, with the album's first single and video, “Batéla,” out today. The album, Kikongo for “The Voice Of The Drum,” is set for release on March 1, 2024 via Redtone Records.   

2
MASON Collective Join Forces With FLETCH On New Remix Of Tylas Water Photo
MASON Collective Join Forces With FLETCH On New Remix Of Tyla's 'Water'

MASON Collective and FLETCH team up for an exciting remix of Tyla's 'Water', bringing a fresh and energetic twist to the popular track.

3
Susie Tallman Releases 10th Album, LETS ALL SING! Photo
Susie Tallman Releases 10th Album, 'LET'S ALL SING!'

Susie Tallman, Parents' Choice Gold Award-winning family musician, has released her 10th album titled 'Let's All Sing!' The album is filled with joyful and uplifting songs for the whole family to enjoy.

4
Empty Country (Cymbals Eat Guitars) Release New LP Photo
Empty Country (Cymbals Eat Guitars) Release New LP

Empty Country — the project of musician Joseph D'Agostino (Cymbals Eat Guitars) — returns with the release of their sophomore LP, Empty Country II, out now on Get Better Records (US) / Tough Love Records (UK).

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
HARMONY