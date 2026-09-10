Harley DiNardo Releases LA TO NY Single Addressing September 11

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Singer-songwriter and musician Harley DiNardo has released his new single 'LA to NY,' a heartfelt rock & roll song inspired by the two cities that have shaped his life, career and identity. The release marks a new creative chapter for Harley, who first made his name in the New York rock scene before moving to Los Angeles, where he has lived for more than a decade.

'LA to NY came directly out of the life I've been living between two places that have shaped me in completely different ways,' says Harley. 'The song came from that feeling of being pulled between two coasts and realizing that they both feel like home in different ways.'

https://open.spotify.com/track/1rc0eLXwYIBhxUlouoxjsu'si=2b3a9b6cbc04442b

Built around guitars, real instruments, and an organic rock & roll feel, 'LA to NY' explores the idea that we don't necessarily have to choose between where we came from and where life has taken us.

The song carries an especially personal meaning for Harley. On September 10, 2001, he had dinner with his mother and sister Marisa at the top of Tower One of the World Trade Center. Marisa was killed the following morning in the September 11 attacks. One lyric in the song, 'I was there when the skyline changed,' reflects that experience, while releasing the single on September 10 carries its own significance.

'The lyric is only one line in the song, but for me it says a lifetime,' Harley explains.

Michael Chambers plays drums on the track, while an earlier mix was completed by acclaimed producer Matt Wallace, who called the song 'damn catchy'. The final mix was completed by renowned producer and engineer Niko Bolas.

Harley has previously fronted major label acts Closer and White Light Motorcade. After years of life changes, including losing businesses to devastating fires, Harley has chosen to put his energy back into music full time and start a new chapter as a solo artist.

About Harley DiNardo

Harley DiNardo is an American singer-songwriter and musician whose music blends honest storytelling with the melodic sensibility of Britpop. Born and raised in New York, Harley first made his mark on the city's rock scene as frontman of Closer and later White Light Motorcade, releasing major-label music and touring internationally.

Today, Harley is entering a new creative chapter shaped by years of life, loss, family and starting over. His songwriting is firmly rooted in the defining moments that connect us all: love, heartbreak, hope, and resilience, while his sound stays firmly grounded in real musicianship, guitars, and timeless rock & roll. Alongside music, Harley is also passionate about filmmaking, bringing his skills as a writer, actor and storyteller to narrative projects exploring family and the extraordinary within ordinary lives.

With new music including 'LA to NY,' Harley is not looking back. He is drawing on everything he has lived through to create some of the most honest and compelling music of his career.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...