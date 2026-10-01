Hard Core Symphony to Feature Lil' Kim and THEE PHANTOM & THE ILLHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

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Husband-and-wife duo Phantom and Phoenix of Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra will join hip-hop icon Lil' Kim for a live orchestral performance of her double-platinum debut album, Hard Core, at Kings Theatre in her hometown of Brooklyn, New York on November 18 and 19.

For two nights, Lil' Kim will bring her flow and stage presence to a live orchestra. Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra is an all-Black orchestral ensemble known for blending hip-hop and R&B with live instrumentation. The performance will transform some of Lil' Kim's most celebrated songs for a symphonic experience.

Audiences can expect orchestral renditions of some of the album's anthems including 'Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix),' 'Big Momma Thang,' 'Crush On You,' and 'No Time' alongside her stage presence, energy and fashion.

Guests are encouraged to dress in formal black-tie attire for the evening.

Produced by GPK Entertainment, Hard Core Symphony is described as an immersive experience celebrating one of hip-hop's defining albums and the artist who helped shape the culture.

Event Details

November 18 and 19 at Kings Theatre, Brooklyn, New York

Tickets are available at us.atgtickets.com

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