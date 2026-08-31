HARD CORE SYMPHONY to Add Second Lil' Kim Show at Kings Theatre

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Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum hip-hop icon Lil' Kim has added a second show following the recently announced Hard Core Symphony, which sold out in just four days. Originally set to be a one-night-only concert experience to celebrate the legacy of her groundbreaking double-platinum debut album, Hard Core, the Queen of Rap will now bring the iconic album to life in a reimagined way with two nights of live orchestral performances with Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra at Kings Theatre in her hometown of Brooklyn, New York on November 18 and November 19.

The landmark album, originally released in 1996, marked her solo introduction into the industry, crystallizing her as a fearless artist and cultural icon. Executive produced by The Notorious B.I.G, the groundbreaking multi-platinum album known for its raw lyrics, bold themes, and boundary pushing style is what cemented Lil' Kim's place in history earning her the title of The Queen of Rap.

Lil' Kim will bring her iconic flow and legendary presence to a powerful sophisticated live orchestra for two exclusive performances. Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra is an all-Black orchestral ensemble renowned for its blend of hip-hop and R&B coupled with their sophisticated live instrumentations. This unique performance will bridge hip-hop and R&B music, transforming some of Lil' Kim's most celebrated songs for a symphonic experience.

Fans can expect two evenings filled with orchestral renditions of some of the album's most iconic anthems including 'Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix),' 'Big Momma Thang,' 'Crush On You,' and 'No Time' alongside her signature stage presence, captivating energy and her fearless fashion.

Guests are encouraged to embrace the elegance of the two historical evenings in formal black-tie attire to celebrate hip-hip royalty.

Produced by GPK Entertainment, Hard Core Symphony will be an elevated two night immersive experience celebrating one of hip-hop's defining albums and the female pioneer who helped change the culture.

About Lil' Kim

Born Kimberly Denise Jones, Lil' Kim is a Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum rapper, singer, actress, and fashion icon. Her debut studio album Hard Core was certified Double Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and spawned three consecutive No. 1 rap hits: 'No Time,' 'Not Tonight (Ladies Night remix),' and 'Crush on You,' making Kim the first female rapper with three consecutive number one singles on Billboard's Rap songs chart. Her following albums, The Notorious K.I.M. (2000) and La Bella Mafia (2003), were certified Platinum, making her one of the only female rappers to have at least three consecutive Platinum albums. She also scored a #1 Billboard Hot 100 hit with 2001's 'Lady Marmalade,' featuring Christina Aguilera, Pink, & Mýa. As an actress, Lil' Kim has appeared on television shows such as Moesha, The Game, and her own reality series Countdown to Lockdown, which, at the time, had the highest-rated premiere in BET's. She appeared in her first major film, She's All That, starring Freddie Prinze Jr. and the late Paul Walker, which reached #1 at the box office during its first week of release. She then went on to appear in Zoolander, Juwanna Man, Gang of Roses and You Got Served. Additionally, in 2009, Lil' Kim danced her way into the hearts of millions on ABC's Dancing with the Stars. She was undoubtedly a fan favorite on the eighth season of the hit show. In 2015, Lil' Kim shut down the BET Awards along with Puff Daddy and The Bad Boy Family for the Bad Boy reunion performance. The crowd stood to their feet in a thunderous applause as she annihilated the stage, stealing the show with her performance of 'It's All About the Benjamins.' In 2016, she released her mixtape entitled #LILKIMSEASON which included the first single '#MINES,' featuring hip hop recording artist Kevin Gates. That record caught fire, earning Lil' Kim a nomination for best female rap artist at the BET Awards that year. In May 2016, she performed two nights in a row at the Barclays Center in her hometown Brooklyn, NY for the Bad Boy Reunion Tour, and was credited by influential station HOT97 as one of the best performers both nights. She continued to travel around the country on that tour, and was also honored in 2016 at VH1 Hip Hop Honors. As celebrities like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Solange Knowles, Kylie Jenner and many others continue to pay homage to the one and only Queen Bee, Kim has continued to create music. In 2017, Kim began working on her highly-anticipated 5th album, due out in late 2018. She thrilled fans by releasing the promotional singles 'Took Us A Break,' in November 2017 and 'Spicy' feat. Fabolous in March 2018. In June 2018 Lil' Kim received a proclamation to New York City. The legendary artist was honored by the New York City Council's Black, Latino, and Asian Caucus (BLAC) as part of the annual African-American Music Appreciation Month that began June 2018 for her contribution to hip hop. She released the official single, 'Nasty One' in July 2018, followed by 'Go Awff,' in April 2019. Her album '9' was released in October 2019.

About GPK Entertainment

The creators of the show, GPK Entertainment and Pryme Nights, have over 15 years collectively producing and marketing special events, concerts and festivals with a profound list of Award-winning artists in Hip hop and R&B. The team has achieved great success in several top markets providing creating an elite, memorable experience for everyone in attendance. With continued hard work, dedication, and integrity, the two entities will offer more high profile urban and mainstream events in the upcoming months.

About Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra

Fronted by husband-and-wife duo Phantom & Phoenix, The Illharmonic combines the raw energy & passion of Hip-Hop with the beautiful sounds of live orchestral accompaniment. The ensemble has toured the world for over 25 years as headliners and has graced the world-renowned stages of Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, The Apollo, The Kimmel Center and more.

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