Hannibal Buress Announces Drive-In Music and Comedy Tour, LET'S SEE HOW THIS GOES

Chicago comedian, writer and actor Hannibal Buress will be bringing his unique blend of irreverent humor and satirical musings on the road in a socially distanced music & comedy tour this September, specifically created for drive-in theaters.

Check out the dates below!

September 22 At 8pm - Cleveland, Oh @ Auto-o-Rama Twin Drive In

September 23 At 8pm - Butler, Pa @ Starlite Drive-in

September 24 At 8pm - Columbus, Oh @ South Drive-in

September 25 At 8pm - Indianapolis, In @ Tibb's Drive-in

September 27 At 5pm And 8:30pm - Chicago, Il @ Lake Shore Drive-in

Get tickets at https://hannibalburess.com/calendar/.

Pricing is based on the number of passengers in each vehicle. Prices vary between $35-$55 per person.

