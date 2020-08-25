Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hannibal Buress Announces Drive-In Music and Comedy Tour, LET'S SEE HOW THIS GOES

Kicking off in Cleveland and ending in his hometown of Chicago, the five date run is in support of his critically acclaimed 2020 comedy special Miami Nights.

Aug. 25, 2020  
Hannibal Buress has announced Lets See How This Goes, a Drive-In Music and Comedy Tour.

Chicago comedian, writer and actor Hannibal Buress will be bringing his unique blend of irreverent humor and satirical musings on the road in a socially distanced music & comedy tour this September, specifically created for drive-in theaters.

Check out the dates below!

September 22 At 8pm - Cleveland, Oh @ Auto-o-Rama Twin Drive In

September 23 At 8pm - Butler, Pa @ Starlite Drive-in

September 24 At 8pm - Columbus, Oh @ South Drive-in

September 25 At 8pm - Indianapolis, In @ Tibb's Drive-in

September 27 At 5pm And 8:30pm - Chicago, Il @ Lake Shore Drive-in

Get tickets at https://hannibalburess.com/calendar/.

Pricing is based on the number of passengers in each vehicle. Prices vary between $35-$55 per person.


