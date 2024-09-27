Hannah Wicklund to Release New Album 'Live At The Troubadour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Widely acclaimed singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and artistic visionary Hannah Wicklund has announced the release of her new album Live At The Troubadour via Strawberry Moon Records.

The album will be released on double gatefold vinyl, CD and DSPs on January 24th 2025 and available to pre-order now here. Ahead of general release the physical LP will be available exclusively to purchase at independent record stores from January 17th. A limited edition Live at the Troubadour Double LP: Strawberry Moon Special Edition is also available to pre-order now here.

Live At The Troubadour was recorded at her March 2024 performance at the legendary Troubadour in Los Angeles as part of her Hell In The Hallway world tour. The album captures the entire concert performed with her full band featuring her hits and fan favourites from across her two hugely praised albums Hannah Wicklund and the Steppin Stones (2018) and The Prize (2024).



Marking the release Hannah has unveiled the new single and video for the live version of her breakthrough debut single ‘Bomb Through The Breeze’, a searing blues rock track which shot Hannah to widespread critical praise touting her as the future of guitar-driven rock & roll while achieving multi-million streams in tandem. The new live version captured at the Troubadour kicks off with an epic jam between Hannah and her band further cementing her exceptional guitar playing ability.



Regarding the single Hannah says, “I’ve been jamming in E Minor since I picked up the guitar, and that will simply never change. No matter how many cool and complicated riffs I learned growing up, they never felt as good to play as whatever riff and melody were flowing through me at any given moment. It is essential to my heart and soul that I have the opportunity to express whatever I’m feeling and just *jam* at least once per show, and I am so proud of what we captured the night I headlined the Troubadour for the first time.



The Jam in E Minor led straight into ‘Bomb Through the Breeze’, a song that has carried me through the last seven years and reminds me of the initial strength I stepped into adulthood with. At times when my faith in myself has wavered, singing that song has helped restore my courageous spirit and forge ahead.”



Continuing about the Live At The Troubadour album Hannah says, “Performing music for a live audience is such a beautiful exchange of energy, and certainly the place I find my balance and inner peace. It has always been an intimate experience for me and one that cannot be recreated or replicated the same way twice. The night of my first headlining show at the Troubadour was the first time I have been able to capture and harness that experience to be shared, and it was a magical and monumental moment in my life I will never forget. Truly one for the books.



My latest record The Prize means the absolute world to me, so having my first live record come of the tour where I found my footing as not only an artist, but most importantly as a woman, is indescribably perfect. The path to this point has been strife with obstacles, but Live At The Troubadour now serves as living proof that believing in yourself and your dreams is always a worthy cause, whoever you may be.”



Following the Hell In The Hallway world tour which saw Hannah perform sold out shows throughout North America, the UK and Europe, Hannah has continued to carve an impressive live path in 2024 and played to capacity arenas across North America in support of Deep Purple.



Ahead of her latest album The Prize, Hannah toured arenas across the UK and Europe with Greta Van Fleet. The Prize is produced by and features Sam Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet on bass, keys and organ, and accompanied by Daniel Wagner of Greta Van Fleet on drums, The Prize was released to widespread critical acclaim which includes currently being featured in The Times’s ‘Best Albums Of 2024 So Far’ list among a wealth of further praise for Hannah Wicklund.



The Live At The Troubadour album sees Hannah coming full circle while also celebrating the anniversary of The Prize encapsulating the growth and unstoppable talent of this important face in modern rock music.

LIVE AT THE TROUBADOUR TRACK LISTING

Side A

1. Hell in the Hallway

2. Hide and Seek

3. Witness

4. Lost Love



Side B

5. Shadowboxes and Porcelain Faces

6. Songbird Sing

7. The Prize



Side C

8. Can’t Get Enough

9. Intervention

10. Mama Said



Side D

11. Dark Passenger

12. Sun to Sun

13. Jam in E Minor

14. Bomb through the Breeze

15. Strawberry Moon

