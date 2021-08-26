Hand Habits Share Video for New Single 'No Difference'

Hand Habits, the project of Los Angeles-based musician Meg Duffy, has shared a video for "No Difference," the new single from their upcoming album, Fun House, available for pre-order now and due 10/22 via Saddle Creek.

In an interview with Paste, Duffy said "I had spent so much of my life in scarcity and longing for scarcity, feeling like there's not really a difference between having it all and having nothing. We always want to be seen and heard and understood. But me fixating on not being seen is actually blocking my view from seeing that person, too."

Fun House is Duffy's most ambitious Hand Habits album to date. Produced by Sasami Ashworth (SASAMI) and engineered by Kyle Thomas (King Tuff), the record was not intended as a reaction to the pandemic, but it was very much the result of taking a difficult, if much-needed, moment of pause. Emboldened by going into therapy and coaxed by Ashworth to push the songs into unexpected new shapes, the resulting music is more acutely personal and stylistically adventurous than anything you've heard from Hand Habits before.

While Fun House shares some of the same hallmarks as previous Hand Habits releases, the tracks on Fun House sparkle, moving in unexpected directions and eschewing any specific genre, packaging narratives about loss, romantic longing, and childhood trauma inside polished synth-pop next to tracks with a ragged, Neil Young quality. Where previous Hand Habits records could be fairly insular affairs, both in their creation and their execution, Fun House feels ebullient, lush, a fully-realized conversation.

Watch the video below.