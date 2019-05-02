Hamza & Aya Nakamura Share 'Dale x Love Therapy' Music Video

Hamza teams up with multi-platinum French artist Aya Nakamura to deliver the music video for their acclaimed collaboration 'Dale x Love Therapy' from Hamza's debut album Paradise. The video opens up to a lively, Moroccan-themed club filled with dancers, party-goers, and spirited performances by Hamza and Nakamura. As the video transitions from 'Dale' to 'Love Therapy,' the club empties and viewers are taken to a desolate scene of wintry desert.



Aya Nakamura is one of many high profile features across Paradise, including Christine and the Queens, SCH, and Oxmo Puccino. Known as "the queen of streaming," Aya Nakamura released her sophomore album NAKAMURA and became the first female artist to have 7 tracks out of 10 in the TOP 10 during release week. She topped all 2018 France year-end records becoming the most streamed female artist of 2018 (*source SNEP) and achieved the #1 YouTube video with 'Djadja' in France.



Hamza released his debut album Paradise on March 1st and it immediately shot to #1 on iTunes, #1and #2 on France's Twitter Trending Topics, and was the most streamed album in France week of release - currently sitting at over 70M streams across all DSPs. The album is full of Hamza's glossy French bars and lush trap beats, and ultimately proves his music transcends language. Catching the eye of NTS, No Jumper and Beats 1, Paradise is leading Hamza's surge in the United States.



Over the last 5 years, the Belgian rapper-singer has been able to carve his own path as the missing linkbetween the Atlanta, Toronto and Brussels scenes. With notice from Drake's partner & OVO-founder Oliver El-Khatib (on his OVO sound Beats 1 show) and championed by specialized media (Pitchfork, Vice, Colors, Highsnobiety, Clique, etc) who hail him as the "Belgian answer to Young Thug", the 24-year-old gave last year a real taster with with its Gold-certified mixtape 1994, and - its singles 'Godzilla,'the dancehall-infused, club-ready 'Vibes' and the Gold-certified single 'Life' with 20M streams.



Paradise is available now via Just Woke Up / Rec. 118 / Warner France on March 1, 2019.

Listen here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories

Include