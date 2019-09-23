Halsey Unveils European Dates for 2020 Manic World Tour

Today, multi-platinum, award-winning singer-songwriter Halsey announces the European leg of her 2020 Manic World Tour ahead of the release of her much anticipated third album 'Manic' set for worldwide release 17 January 2020 on Capitol Records, which will feature the global smash, "Without Me" and new, hit-bound "Graveyard." The run will see Halsey perform in 20 cities across Europe kicking off in Madrid on 6 February and concluding at Manchester Arena on 12 March. Support across all dates will come from the UK's Pale Waves. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 27 September at 9am at https://www.livenation.co.uk/.



American Express® Card Members in the UK, Holland, France, Spain, Italy, Sweden and Finland can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, 24 September. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, September 27th. For full European on sale information, please check local ticketing agents.

European Tour Dates:

06 February 2020 Madrid, Spain WiZink 07 February 2020 Barcelona, Spain Sant Jordi Club 09 February 2020 Frankfurt, Germany Jahrhunderthalle 13 February 2020 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum 15 February 2020 Amsterdam, Holland Ziggo Dome 17 February 2020 Paris, France Dôme De Paris 21 February 2020 Oslo, Norway Spektrum 22 February 2020 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena 24 February 2020 Stockholm, Sweden Annexet 26 February 2020 Helsinki, Finland Ice Hall 28 February 2020 Berlin, Germany Verti Music Hall 29 February 2020 Munich, Germany Zenith 02 March 2020 Zurich, Switzerland Samsung Hall 04 March 2020 Luxembourg, Luxembourg Rockhal 05 March 2020 Antwerp, Belgium Lotto Arena 07 March 2020 Glasgow, United Kingdom SSE Hydro 08 March 2020 London, United Kingdom The O2 10 March 2020 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena 12 March 2020 Manchester, United Kingdom Manchester Arena





