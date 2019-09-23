Halsey Unveils European Dates for 2020 Manic World Tour
Today, multi-platinum, award-winning singer-songwriter Halsey announces the European leg of her 2020 Manic World Tour ahead of the release of her much anticipated third album 'Manic' set for worldwide release 17 January 2020 on Capitol Records, which will feature the global smash, "Without Me" and new, hit-bound "Graveyard." The run will see Halsey perform in 20 cities across Europe kicking off in Madrid on 6 February and concluding at Manchester Arena on 12 March. Support across all dates will come from the UK's Pale Waves. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 27 September at 9am at https://www.livenation.co.uk/.
American Express® Card Members in the UK, Holland, France, Spain, Italy, Sweden and Finland can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, 24 September. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, September 27th. For full European on sale information, please check local ticketing agents.
European Tour Dates:
|06 February 2020
|Madrid, Spain
|WiZink
|07 February 2020
|Barcelona, Spain
|Sant Jordi Club
|09 February 2020
|Frankfurt, Germany
|Jahrhunderthalle
|13 February 2020
|Milan, Italy
|Mediolanum Forum
|15 February 2020
|Amsterdam, Holland
|Ziggo Dome
|17 February 2020
|Paris, France
|Dôme De Paris
|21 February 2020
|Oslo, Norway
|Spektrum
|22 February 2020
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Royal Arena
|24 February 2020
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Annexet
|26 February 2020
|Helsinki, Finland
|Ice Hall
|28 February 2020
|Berlin, Germany
|Verti Music Hall
|29 February 2020
|Munich, Germany
|Zenith
|02 March 2020
|Zurich, Switzerland
|Samsung Hall
|04 March 2020
|Luxembourg, Luxembourg
|Rockhal
|05 March 2020
|Antwerp, Belgium
|Lotto Arena
|07 March 2020
|Glasgow, United Kingdom
|SSE Hydro
|08 March 2020
|London, United Kingdom
|The O2
|10 March 2020
|Dublin, Ireland
|3Arena
|12 March 2020
|Manchester, United Kingdom
|
Manchester Arena