Sep. 23, 2019  
Halsey Unveils European Dates for 2020 Manic World Tour

Today, multi-platinum, award-winning singer-songwriter Halsey announces the European leg of her 2020 Manic World Tour ahead of the release of her much anticipated third album 'Manic' set for worldwide release 17 January 2020 on Capitol Records, which will feature the global smash, "Without Me" and new, hit-bound "Graveyard." The run will see Halsey perform in 20 cities across Europe kicking off in Madrid on 6 February and concluding at Manchester Arena on 12 March. Support across all dates will come from the UK's Pale Waves. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 27 September at 9am at https://www.livenation.co.uk/.

American Express® Card Members in the UK, Holland, France, Spain, Italy, Sweden and Finland can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, 24 September. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, September 27th. For full European on sale information, please check local ticketing agents.

European Tour Dates:

06 February 2020 Madrid, Spain WiZink
07 February 2020 Barcelona, Spain Sant Jordi Club
09 February 2020 Frankfurt, Germany Jahrhunderthalle
13 February 2020 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum
15 February 2020 Amsterdam, Holland Ziggo Dome
17 February 2020 Paris, France Dôme De Paris
21 February 2020 Oslo, Norway Spektrum
22 February 2020 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena
24 February 2020 Stockholm, Sweden Annexet
26 February 2020 Helsinki, Finland Ice Hall
28 February 2020 Berlin, Germany Verti Music Hall
29 February 2020 Munich, Germany Zenith
02 March 2020 Zurich, Switzerland Samsung Hall
04 March 2020 Luxembourg, Luxembourg Rockhal
05 March 2020 Antwerp, Belgium Lotto Arena
07 March 2020 Glasgow, United Kingdom SSE Hydro
08 March 2020 London, United Kingdom The O2
10 March 2020 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena
12 March 2020 Manchester, United Kingdom

Manchester Arena


