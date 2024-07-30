Haley Heynderickx Shares 'Seed of a Seed,' Her First Single in Six Years

Heynderickx announced a full U.S. headline tour last week that will see the artist on the road from September through November.
Portland, Oregon-based songwriter, Haley Heynderickx, is releasing her first new song since the release of her debut record I Need to Start a Garden in 2018.
Her new single “Seed of a Seed”, out now on her hometown label Mama Bird Recording Co., is a reclamation of sorts. It is a song that came about accidentally, one about searching for peace in a world that tells you peace is unattainable. It's a song about tiny things, and time, and nature. Naturally. Heynderickx’s new song is quintessential to her deliberate creative process, but also to her as a fully realized and complex individual whose desire and need to create is antithetical to the capitalist need for constant content creation. “Seed of a Seed” sees Haley Heynderickx on vocals and acoustic guitar, William Seiji Marsh on tenor guitar, Caleigh Drane on cello and string arrangement, and Matthew Holmes on double bass.
Haley Heynderickx’s debut album came out over six years ago and saw best-of-the-year nods from Pitchfork, NPR, Paste, Uproxx, Bandcamp, Stereogum, and Brooklyn Vegan; and glowing praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Noisey, MTV, and NPR's Weekend Edition; and led to an NPR Tiny Desk performance. Since the release, Haley has been touring constantly. She's played venerated festivals and has sold out venues all over the world. She’s also toured with a diverse range of revered artists like Belle & Sebastian, Lucy Dacus, Andrew Bird, Nickel Creek, The Milk Carton Kids, Punch Brothers, Ani DiFranco, Gregory Alan Isakov, Andy Shauf and more. The music video for “Seed of a Seed” was directed, filmed & edited by Evan Benally Atwood and features Jared Dancler, Katherine Rose, Evan Benally Atwood & Haley Heynderickx. Heynderickx announced a full U.S. headline tour last week that will see the artist on the road from September through November, including her recently announced spot at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass in San Francisco, you can find those dates below.
Speaking to “Seed of a Seed”, Heynderickx writes: “I first sent a demo of "Seed of a Seed" to my friend Tré Burt and he loved it. For three years he kept asking me if I'd finished the “better better" song. It felt like a throwaway song to me, at first. It's so simple, but I didn’t realize how much angst I’d woven into it: a desire for simplicity, and how far away that felt. It seems I accidentally pressed my story—the last four years of my life—into a tiny little tune and I love it now, too.”
Aug 2 - Ninilchik, AK - Salmonfest
Sept 5 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
Sept 6 - Exeter, NH - The Word Barn
Sept 7 - Easthampton, MA - River Roads Festival
Sept 22 - Sisters, OR - The Belfry
Sept 23 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club
Sept 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room
Sept 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room
Sept 27 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington’s
Sept 28 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
Sept 29 - Boulder, CO - eTown Music Hall
Oct 1 - Albuquerque, NM - KiMo Theatre
Oct 3 - San Diego, CA - Lou Lou’s
Oct 4 - Los Angeles, CA - Aratani Theatre
Oct 5 - San Francisco,CA - Hardly Strictly Bluegrass
Oct 6 - Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre
Oct 8 - Sacramento, CA - Sofia Theatre
Oct 11 - Seattle, WA - St. Mark’s Cathedral
Oct 18 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
Oct 19 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
Nov 8 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
Nov 9 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium
Nov 10 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
Nov 11 - Lakewood, OH - The Roxy
Nov 13 - Albany, NY - The Egg
Nov 14 - Somerville, MA - Somerville Theatre
Nov 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Music Hall at World Cafe Live
Nov 16 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Nov 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
Photo Credit: Evan Benally Atwood
