Haley Heynderickx Shares 'Seed of a Seed,' Her First Single in Six Years

Portland, Oregon-based songwriter, Haley Heynderickx, is releasing her first new song since the release of her debut record I Need to Start a Garden in 2018.

Her new single “Seed of a Seed”, out now on her hometown label Mama Bird Recording Co., is a reclamation of sorts. It is a song that came about accidentally, one about searching for peace in a world that tells you peace is unattainable. It's a song about tiny things, and time, and nature. Naturally. Heynderickx’s new song is quintessential to her deliberate creative process, but also to her as a fully realized and complex individual whose desire and need to create is antithetical to the capitalist need for constant content creation. “Seed of a Seed” sees Haley Heynderickx on vocals and acoustic guitar, William Seiji Marsh on tenor guitar, Caleigh Drane on cello and string arrangement, and Matthew Holmes on double bass.

Haley Heynderickx’s debut album came out over six years ago and saw best-of-the-year nods from Pitchfork, NPR, Paste, Uproxx, Bandcamp, Stereogum, and Brooklyn Vegan; and glowing praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Noisey, MTV, and NPR's Weekend Edition; and led to an NPR Tiny Desk performance. Since the release, Haley has been touring constantly. She's played venerated festivals and has sold out venues all over the world. She’s also toured with a diverse range of revered artists like Belle & Sebastian, Lucy Dacus, Andrew Bird, Nickel Creek, The Milk Carton Kids, Punch Brothers, Ani DiFranco, Gregory Alan Isakov, Andy Shauf and more. The music video for “Seed of a Seed” was directed, filmed & edited by Evan Benally Atwood and features Jared Dancler, Katherine Rose, Evan Benally Atwood & Haley Heynderickx. Heynderickx announced a full U.S. headline tour last week that will see the artist on the road from September through November, including her recently announced spot at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass in San Francisco, you can find those dates below.

Speaking to “Seed of a Seed”, Heynderickx writes: “I first sent a demo of "Seed of a Seed" to my friend Tré Burt and he loved it. For three years he kept asking me if I'd finished the “better better" song. It felt like a throwaway song to me, at first. It's so simple, but I didn’t realize how much angst I’d woven into it: a desire for simplicity, and how far away that felt. It seems I accidentally pressed my story—the last four years of my life—into a tiny little tune and I love it now, too.”

Haley Heynderickx Tour Dates

Aug 2 - Ninilchik, AK - Salmonfest

Sept 5 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

Sept 6 - Exeter, NH - The Word Barn

Sept 7 - Easthampton, MA - River Roads Festival

Sept 22 - Sisters, OR - The Belfry

Sept 23 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club

Sept 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

Sept 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

Sept 27 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington’s

Sept 28 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

Sept 29 - Boulder, CO - eTown Music Hall

Oct 1 - Albuquerque, NM - KiMo Theatre

Oct 3 - San Diego, CA - Lou Lou’s

Oct 4 - Los Angeles, CA - Aratani Theatre

Oct 5 - San Francisco,CA - Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

Oct 6 - Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre

Oct 8 - Sacramento, CA - Sofia Theatre

Oct 11 - Seattle, WA - St. Mark’s Cathedral

Oct 18 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

Oct 19 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

Nov 8 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

Nov 9 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium

Nov 10 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Nov 11 - Lakewood, OH - The Roxy

Nov 13 - Albany, NY - The Egg

Nov 14 - Somerville, MA - Somerville Theatre

Nov 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Music Hall at World Cafe Live

Nov 16 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Nov 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Photo Credit: Evan Benally Atwood

