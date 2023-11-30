Hakushi Hasegawa Announces Limited Vinyl Pressings of First 2 LPs

Hakushi Hasegawa will release the first ever vinyl pressings of Somoku Hodo (2018) and Air Ni Ni (2019) out on Friday, March 8, 2024.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

Hakushi Hasegawa announces first ever vinyl pressings of Somoku Hodo (2018) and Air Ni Ni (2019) out on Friday, March 8, 2024 via Brainfeeder. Earlier this month Hasegawa released a rendition of “Wonderful Christmastime” originally made famous by Paul McCartney, and available exclusively on Apple Music and featured in their Carols Covered 2023 playlist.

Limited edition vinyl for Somoku Hodo comes in translucent green with illustrations by Momoka Aiso and designs by Takeaki Emori. This release features the exclusive previously unreleased track “Doku (SCREWED)”. An MP3 download code is also included.

Limited edition vinyl for Air Ni Ni comes in gray marble with artwork by Taishi Urakawa & Namonaki Sanemasa and designs by Takeaki Emori. An MP3 download code is also included.

Somoku Hodo was Hakushi’s debut release in 2018 as a teenager, featuring fan favorites “Somoku” and “Doku” – a hyperspeed junglist jazz workout that makes early Squarepusher material sound positively pedestrian. Their debut album Air Ni Ni followed a year later in 2019, cementing their reputation as one of Japan’s most exciting, adventurous artists. Hakushi performed at the online festival Secret Sky in May 2020 hosted by Porter Robinson and they graced the cover of influential music publication MUSIC MAGAZINE in September 2020.

Brainfeeder announced the signing of Hakushi Hasegawa back in July 2023 and shared a single – “Mouth Flash (Kuchinohanabi)” – featuring bass by the super-talented Sam Wilkes (Leaving Records). A few days later Hakushi blew fans away, making their debut at the iconic music festival Fuji Rock in Japan.

In September, Hakushi created the soundtrack for the Noir Kei Ninomiya Spring/Summer 2024 runway show for Comme des Garçons at Paris Fashion Week. Now Hakushi is the focus of a cover-to-cover takeover at Yuriika [Eureka] for November’s issue of the historical Japanese literary magazine specializing in poetry and criticism.

Hakushi Hasegawa (They/Them pronouns) is a musician/singer-songwriter based in Tokyo, Japan, and the first Japanese artist signed to the Brainfeeder label.

Consistent with Brainfeeder’s ethos of seeking out artists operating outside the confines of genre since the label started in 2008, Hakushi’s music is tricky to categorize as it straddles a few genres: alternative, electronic, jazz, pop/J-pop. Sometimes it’s pretty, at times it’s very intense and fast-paced.

Releasing since 2018, they’ve already made a name for themselves domestically in Japan with a string of wonderfully wild releases and started to build a cult following internationally. Collabs to date have included Kid Fresino, yuigot, TOKYO SKA PARADISE ORCHESTRA, Yukichikasaku/men and Eye from Boredoms.



