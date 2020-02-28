Hailey Whitters Releases New Album THE DREAM

Today, the Iowa-born, Nashville-based singer and songwriter Hailey Whitters released her new album The Dream on her label Pigasus Records. The album is now available to stream and purchase at all major retailers.

American Songwriter gave the album 4.5 out of 5 stars and said, "Hailey Whitters' blood, sweat, and tears have paid off - The Dream is worth it. She has more than earned this moment." This morning, NPR Music named the The Dream one of their "Top 9 Albums out on Feb. 28" and played "Ten Year Town" on their All Songs Considered New Music Friday podcast.

Earlier this week, Rolling Stone named "Janice At The Hotel Bar" a "Song You Need To Know," and said, based around a gentle acoustic guitar strum, the song highlights Whitters' plaintive voice and sums up the gorgeous simplicity of The Dream."

The accolades for Whitters and The Dream continue to build as she was included in The Boot's 2020 Artists To Watch, CMT's Next Women of Country Class of 2020, Pandora's Artist To Watch 2020, Paste's 10 Country Artists To Watch in 2020, Sounds Like Nashville's 20 New Country Artists To Watch in 2020, and Wide Open Country's Artists To Watch in 2020.

Last year Rolling Stone called Whitters "Nashville's newest unsigned star," and named her single "Ten Year Town" #2 on their "25 Best Country and Americana Songs of 2019" list. She's also attracted attention from outlets like BrooklynVegan, The FADER and Garden & Gun.

Whitters is currently in the midst of supporting Jordan Davis on his Trouble Town Tour, and will tour supporting Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride in the coming months. She will celebrate the release of The Dream with a hometown album release show at The Basement East on March 10, 2020. Tickets are on sale now. Find a full list of tour dates, including festival appearances at Stagecoach, Tortuga, Windy City Smokeout and more, below and on haileywhitters.com.

Tour Dates:

2/27: Boise, ID - Knitting Factory +

2/28: Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory +

2/29: Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre +

3/3: Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre

3/4: Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall

3/5: Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades +

3/6: Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre +

3/10: Nashville, TN - The Basement East

3/19: New York, NY - Webster Hall +

3/20: Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino +

3/21: Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live +

3/29: Brookhaven, GA - Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival

4/2: Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts ^

4/3: Salina, KS - Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts ^

4/4: Fort Yates, N*E*R*D - Prairie Knights Casino & Resort ^

4/19: Fort Lauderdale, FL - Tortuga Music Festival

4/22: San Luis Obispo, CA - The Fremont Theater #

4/26: Indio, CA - Stagecoach Festival

5/1: Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads #

5/30: Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheater #

6/14: Hunter, NY - TrailBlazer Festival

7/11: West Salem, WI - Country Boom Music Festival

7/12: Chicago, IL - Windy City Smokeout

+ - Supporting Jordan Davis

# - Supporting Tanya Tucker

^ - Supporting Martina McBride

Photo Credit: Harper Smith





