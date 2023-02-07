Hailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music Session

The Iowa-born, Nashville-based rising country star Hailey Whitters released an exclusive Apple Music Sessions set featuring a reimagined version of her hit single "Everything She Ain't," along with covers of The Steeldrivers' "Heaven Sent" and Alan Jackson's "Gone Country."

Apple Music Sessions feature some of the world's most prolific artists and emerging artists, all in Spatial Audio. Recorded out of Apple Music's studios around the world, Apple Music Sessions gives artists the opportunity to reimagine and recreate hits from their catalog, and creative covers of beloved classics.

On recording her Apple Music Sessions collection, Whitters explains: "As an artist in country music, there can often be creative limitations imposed by what's acceptable in the format. When Apple approached me about doing this session, they didn't put us in a box - they encouraged us to break down walls and try something new.

I've been a longtime fan of bluegrass and its influence on the broader country genre and some of my biggest influences - from Keith Whitley to The Chicks - and there's a lot of inspiring music being made by some of my favorites right now like Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle. The experience working in the Apple Music Nashville studio with Dee, Billy - their team of engineers - and this incredible band was so great. We had a ball."

"My co-writers on 'Everything She Ain't' - Bryan Simpson & Ryan Tyndell - both spent time in bluegrass bands, and that influence often comes out in what we write. It certainly does in 'Everything She Ain't,' and it was so fun to peel back the production and reimagine this song through that filter," adds Whitters.

"One of my all-time favorite albums is Reckless by The Steeldrivers. I still wear that record out to this day. It's my go-to road trip album, and my favorite song has always been 'Heaven Sent.' It's a beautiful reminder that every day we're given is a gift. We've also been playing 'Gone Country' in our sets last year on the Raised tour with my road band. It's an old Bob McDill song that is so fun to play grassy."

Last month, Whitters made her late night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! performing her hit single "Everything She Ain't." The following day, Kelly Clarkson performed a Kellyoke cover of the song on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The song is continuing to climb the charts, hitting #32 at country radio this week and #28 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, recently passing 100 million global streams.

Later this month, Whitters will kick off her RAISED headlining tour in support of the new album and will also hit the road with Shania Twain, Eric Church and Luke Bryan later this year. Whitters will also play a handful of major festivals like Country Thunder, Two Step Inn Festival, Winstock Festival, Country Jam and more. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit here.

Tour Dates

2/15: Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

2/22: Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

2/23: Bloomington, IN - Bluebird Nightclub

2/24: Lexington, KY - The Burl

3/3: Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon Theatre

3/4: Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

3/5: Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall

3/17-19: Willowbank, Australia - CMC Rocks

3/24: Las Vegas, NV - Stoney's Rockin Country

3/30: Iowa City, IA - Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon

3/31: Peoria, IL - Crusens

4/1: Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

4/15: Florence, AZ - Country Thunder Arizona

4/16: Georgetown, TX - Two Step Inn Festival

4/22: Fresno, CA - Boots in the Park

5/16: Madison, WI - Kohl Center Arena #

5/17: St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center #

5/19: Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena #

5/21: Denver, CO - Ball Arena #

5/24: Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre #

5/26: Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre #

5/28: Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl #

5/30: Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion #

5/31: Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena #

6/14-17: Bloomington, IL - Tailgates N' Tallboys

6/16-17: Winsted, MN - Winstock Festival

7/1: Greenwood Village, CO - 98.5 KYGO Birthday Bash

7/14: Craven, Canada - Country Thunder Saskatchewan

7/16: Brooklyn, MI - Faster Horses Festival

7/21: Twin Lakes, WI - Country Thunder Wisconsin

7/22: Eau Claire, WI - Country Jam

8/11: Atlantic City, NJ - Tidalwave Music Festival

8/18: Alberta, Canada - Country Thunder Alberta

9/8: Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater %

9/9: Quincy, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre %

9/10: Quincy, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre %

9/15: Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater %

9/28: Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion ^

9/29: Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena ^

9/30: Tulsa, OK - BOK Center ^

10/6: Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena ^

10/7: Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion ^

10/12: Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center ^

10/13: Green Bay, WI - Resch Center ^

10/14: St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center ^

10/21: Kissimmee, FL - Country Thunder Florida ^

10/26: Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^

10/27: Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena ^

10/28: Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium ^



# - with Shania Twain

% - with Eric Church

^ - with Luke Bryan

Photo by Harper Smith