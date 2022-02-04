Haiku Hands Release New Single 'Shoot The Shot'

In 2020, the Australian electronic dance collective Haiku Hands (Beatrice Lewis, Claire Nakazawa and Mie Nakazawa) released their critically acclaimed, self-titled debut album. Today, the group have shared brand new single "Shoot The Shot," along with a hypnotic visualizer.

They are also excited to drop Haiku Hands as a deluxe edition along with a limited edition classic black vinyl on Spinning Top Records / Mad Decent. The 16 track deluxe edition includes "Shoot The Shot," as well as previous single ''Conclusions" as well as alternate versions of "Onset" and "Fashion Model Art" which join album favorites such as "Manbitch," and "Not About You."

The group explain the themes around their latest single and why it's so special to them as a collective, "The lyrics in "Shoot the Shoot" are inspired by a letter by Amelia Earhart, a pilot in the 30's, and innovators who forge new paths. It's an ode to unconventional lives and people who go against the grain because they're brave and strong enough to. 'Shoot the Shot' was one of the last songs we wrote before releasing our debut album and has an epic emotional feel to it. Kind of like the end of a cycle that could also signify the beginning of something new, the song's lyrics end on 'it's the sound of the starting gun.' In some way we'd all pushed through personal barriers and pushed ourselves out of our comfort zones in order to birth and be part of Haiku Hands."

Rebellious, experimental and wildly unconventional, Haiku Hands was primarily recorded in Melbourne with Joel Ma (Joelistics) and features emblematic collaborations with SOFI TUKKER, Mad Zach, Machine Drum, Mirac, Elgusto of Hermitude and Lewis CanCut. Featuring lead singles "Not About You," "Manbitch" and "Onset," the 12-track LP probes themes including technology, relationships, the absurd and social commentary.

"The record explores an attitude of empowerment, humor and positivity whilst also delving into darker themes and expressions. We aimed to be original in our creative choices, we were influenced by multiple genres and artists but were aiming to create something that sounded new and different," muses Haiku Hands of the album.

Based across Melbourne and Sydney, the core of Haiku Hands is Beatrice Lewis, Claire Nakazawa and Mie Nakazawa. Together, they curate, perform and work as a collective of artists, engaging and exploring social norms with their lyrical and visual content. Their influences range from hip-hop to pop, electronic to dance, and everything beyond.

Listen to the new single here: