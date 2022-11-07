HUNNY Announce 'Homesick' Deluxe EP & Share New Single 'JFK'

Los Angeles based pop-rock band HUNNY announce plans for a deluxe version of their 'Homesick' EP for release on November 18th. Today, they also share a new track, "JFK," from the expanded EP.

Opening with an upbeat melody led by rhythmic guitar strumming, the band pairs melodramatic lyrics and borderline emo sentiment with sweet swirling synths and 2000's pop-punk sensibilities.

HUNNY bassist & keyboardist Kevin Grimmet muses on the meaning behind the lyrics stating: "JFK is about losing your partner to the love of another city and selfishly becoming bitter about it. This song came from an insecure time in my life and is a snippet into a period where I was resentful about the situation."

Speaking to the stripped-down feel of the track, Grimmet also explains, "We worked it out in a practice space and it had a raw element that we liked, so we essentially retracked it exactly as it was on the voice memo."

Produced by Carlos De La Garza (Paramore, The Linda Lindas, Best Coast) the expanded EP features four additional tracks including "JFK" and a reimagined version of title track "Homesick." Remixed by Los Angeles indie-pop duo slenderbodies, (Max Vehuni & Benji Cormack), they transform the song into a lighthearted dream-pop tune.

Over the course of the pandemic, the four members of HUNNY collectively made nearly 100 demos that turned into the cohesive compilation of the Homesick EP. The title track came to be as guitarist Jake Goldstein was literally at home sick when he wrote the original demo during quarantine. With the word itself being polysemantic, the band finds that the song can take on a few different meanings. Jason Yarger recalls,

"It started as this cheeky little tune but when we started fleshing it out as a real track it started to morph into a bit more." He explains, "It turned partly into some sort of love letter to touring and how much we'd missed it after nearly two years of not being on the road." That sentiment is wrapped in a lot of insecurities they were feeling about the future of the band - and in turn their lives - due to the pandemic. The front man continues, "I personally felt like I was going backwards - not touring and working a day job. I wanted my life back. I was homesick."

The band sought out to explore new sounds after briefly straying from their punk beginnings in favor of 80's new wave and 90's pop influences on their 2021 album. "We're trying to get to the root of the music we want to make at this point," they said. With a fresh direction, the new EP finds them attempting to reconcile those differences with swirling guitar riffs, catchy pop melodies and sugary synths. 'Homesick' propels HUNNY one step closer to their newfound sound.

HUNNY will be going on tour this fall starting with a handful of headlining dates from November 5th -10th. Afterwards, the band heads out to support State Champs starting on November 11th in Cleveland, Ohio and ending December 10th in Albany, NY. Tickets for all dates are available here.

Watch the new music video here:

HUNNY Tour Dates

Headlining shows

11.05.22 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

11.08.22 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

11.09.22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Back Room @ Colectivo

11.10.22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Café

W/ State Champs and Save Face

11.11.22 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues Cleveland

11.12.22 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

11.13.22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

11.15.22 - Toronto, CA - Phoenix Concert Theatre

11.18.22 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

11.19.22 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

11.20.22 - Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

11.22.22 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

11.23.22 - Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center

11.25.22 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues Anaheim

11.26.22 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blue San Diego

11.27.22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

11.29.22 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage LLC

11.30.22 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall

12.02.22 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

12.03.22 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

12.04.22 - Nashville, TN - East Side Bowl

12.06.22 - Richmond, VA - The National

12.07.22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

12.09.22 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

12.10.22 - Albany, NY - Empire Live