HOROJO Trio Featuring JW-Jones Announce Debut Album 'Set The Record'

HOROJO Trio (pronunciation: HO-RO-JO, as in HO - Think Santa Claus; RO - "Row Your Boat"; and JO - "Joe") - already an award-winning soul-rocking rhythm and blues group before releasing any music, are now ready to Set The Record with the release of their debut album - available April 1st, 2022 via Stony Plain Records.

The 11-track release also includes the new single & video, "Hard As I Can" - out today.

With each member individually accomplished musicians, HOROJO Trio are drummer Jamie Holmes, singer/keyboardist Jeff Rogers, and guitarist JW Jones who has as a solo artist reached Top 10 on the Billboard Blues Charts, received multiple JUNO and Maple Blues Award nominations.

The result of a chance jam session that was so inspired it left both the audience and trio wanting more, they've since won 'Best Band' at the 2020 International Blues Challenge and performed at several top blues festivals and venues - as well as a recent nomination for 'Music Group of the Year' at the 2022 Ottawa Awards.

The Ottawa Citizen says Rogers' voice "practically bowls you over with intensity as sweet, rich, and gooey as molasses in a heatwave," while Nick Krewen (Globe & Mail, Grammy.com, Billboard) calls JUNO nominee and IBC winner of 'Best Guitar' JW Jones "a frequent resident of Billboard's Top 10 Blues charts and a roots radio favourite." Holmes has toured throughout North America and Europe, and recorded in Nashville with GRAMMY-winning producer Tom Hambridge.

Set The Record is available April 1st, 2022 via Stony Plain Records. "Stay Crazy" (Radio Edit) is available now on all digital platforms.

Watch the new music video here: