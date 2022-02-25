HONNE Release Special Deluxe Version of 'Let's Just Say the World Ended a Week From Now, What Would You Do?'

HONNE have released a special deluxe version of latest album, 'Let's Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do?' - listen to the Deluxe version below and hear the brand new song, 'I'm Blessed'.

'Let's Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do?' forms HONNE's third studio album following critically acclaimed LPs, 'Warm On A Cold Night' (2016) and 'Love Me / Love Me Not' (2018), as well as 'no song without you' - a surprise 14-track mixtape in the summer of 2020.

Featuring bonus tracks, sessions and remixes, as well as heartfelt new song, 'I'm Blessed', the Deluxe version compounds the messaging that made HONNE's latest record some of their most sincere and profound material to date.

"Over the course of 2020/2021, there were large periods of time during which we couldn't see most of the people we love," HONNE explain. "Lockdowns, and wanting to keep our families safe, meant that we weren't able to visit our parents, families or our friends. James lost a grandparent and Andy became a dad at a time where being around loved ones was difficult. There was this massive realisation that we'd taken these times for granted in the past.

When we finally were able to see everyone again, it was a celebration. 'I'm Blessed' is that celebration in song form. It touches on the love we feel from our partners, as well as that from our families and friends, and how lucky we feel to have that in our lives, no longer taking it for granted."

Released to critical acclaim in October 2021, 'Let's Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do?' captures HONNE in limitless full bloom - as songwriters, producers and collaborators. "In the past, we've limited ourselves", HONNE explain. "We might get to a section of a song and things are getting really exciting, but we then pull ourselves back and say, 'Can we really do that?'. Now, we've sidestepped the rules and done whatever we wanted to do."

This sense of freedom permeates the tracklist, which is defined as much by its eye-catching collaborations - Khalid ('Three Strikes'), BRITS Rising Star, Griff ('Back On Top'), Pink Sweat$ ('What Would You Do?), 88 Rising's NIKI ('Coming Home') - as it is by its musicianship, glistening pop feel and intelligent song-writing; Sam Smith & jazz prodigy Reuben James ('Back On Top'), MNEK ('Easy On Me') and Arlo Parks ('Now I'm Alone') also co-wrote songs on the album.

Bold and ambitious, and boosted by a series of superb, thematic visuals for album singles 'What Would You Do?' ft. Pink Sweat$ (directed by Ian Robertson) and 'Coming Home' ft. NIKI (directed by Jay Green), 'Let's Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do?' brings together everything HONNE have worked towards so far, while simultaneously pushing their music into broad and exciting new spaces.

Listen to the new release here: