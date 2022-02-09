HIRIE Releases Music Video For 'YOUniverse' Feat. Arise Roots

The multi-talented singer, songwriter, and reggae pop star HIRIE is due to release her newest collaboration "YOUniverse'' with Arise Roots! The new song is out now on Silverback Music's Controlled Substance Sound Labs and is available everywhere you stream music.

Stream here: https://cssl.fanlink.to/youniverse



HIRIE comments, " 'YOUniverse' is an all-encompassing song, marrying the past, present and future into one. Energy is not lost: your ancestry, your purpose and the purpose of those who came before you encircle the Universe indefinitely. Hence, 'YOUniverse' is a message to those who know they are here - not by chance, but by master design. So, stay firm, rooted and move forward knowing that you were brought into the 'YOUniverse' with intention."



"Karim Israel (of Arise Roots) brings a very powerful message that further upholds my vision for 'YOUniverse'. The lyrics are dense, creating an even more transcendental energy stream. I hope you can find your own meaning with this track and, remember, all things flow through YOU."



The new single is accompanied by an award winning music video directed by Hans Boysen. The video crosses between the astral plane of the present to the past demonstrating the endless circle of one's life- past, present and future. So far the music video "YOUniverse" has received critical acclaim with an honorable mention at the Los Angeles Film Awards 2021 for Best Music Video, won Best Music Video at the South Film and Arts Academy Festival 2021 and received a nomination for Best Music Video at the Caribbean Sea International Film Festival. Watch here:





HIRIE is most known for her timeless melodies blended with reggae rock and pop sensibilities. Her catchy songs sonically evoke empathy, lyrically push for change and embody self limitations. Garnering accolades from critics and fans alike HIRIE has seen charting success with her albums landing on the top ten Billboard Reggae and/or i-Tunes Reggae Charts, and she has amassed more than 20 Million streams across all platforms. She embodies a new era of pop celebrity that, we can only hope, continues through her example as she uses her superstar platform to make the world a better place as she goes.



A world traveler at heart the Hawaiian-raised and based HIRIE, boldly paves the way for women across all industries: she performs musical stages around the world, all the while preaching positivity, enlisting an open ear to those in need and remaining a loving wife and mother, to boot.



