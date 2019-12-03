H.E.R. and Next Town Down Release New R&B Holiday Tracks for Amazon Music

Today, GRAMMY Award-Winning R&B singer H.E.R. and rising R&B group Next Town Down released two brand-new Amazon Originals for the holiday season. Available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music, both tracks are brand-new R&B versions of Christmas classics, with H.E.R. reimagining "Christmas Time Is Here" and Next Town Down recording a new version of "O Holy Night." Both tracks can be heard on the playlist Best of Amazon Holiday Originals.

"I love everything about the holidays especially the music," said H.E.R. "I'm so happy to be a part of this Amazon Originals holiday playlist and get to spread holiday cheer thru my music."

"We are thrilled to work with the Amazon Music team to release our new R&B spin on a Christmas classic," said Next Town Down. "To us, 'O Holy Night' is about family, so we hope our fans and their families enjoy our record this holiday season."

Today's new tracks join recent, previously announced Amazon Original holiday releases from John Legend, Ellie Goulding, Ingrid Michaelson & Jason Mraz, Sebastian Yatra, The Band Perry, Nina Nesbitt, and Chloe Flower. Amazon Original holiday songs are available to stream on all of Amazon Music's tiers, including Amazon Music's newly expanded ad-supported streaming tier; Prime Music; Amazon Music Unlimited; and the recently-announced lossless streaming tier, Amazon Music HD. Subscribers to the high-quality streaming tier can hear the tracks in Ultra HD, the highest quality streaming audio available.

To hear the new slate of holiday releases and many more festive tracks, Amazon Music listeners can simply ask, "Alexa, play the Best of Amazon Holiday Originals playlist" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the new holiday songs launching today, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Original songs and numerous albums featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, only available to stream and purchase on Amazon Music.

Listen to H.E.R's cover of "Christmas Time Is Here" here:





