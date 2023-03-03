HELLO MARY Release Self-Titled Debut Album

Brooklyn's Hello Mary have released their self-titeld debut album via Frenchkiss Records. Hello Mary is Helena Straight (guitar, vox), Mikaela Oppenheimer (bass), and Stella Wave (drums, vox).

Leading to the album they shared a string of critically acclaimed singles which feature the band's trademark harmonies and their ability to meld elements of 90s shoegaze with indie rock and grunge into something that is all their own. Most recently they dropped "Special Treat" alongside a video.

Tomorrow night, March 4, Hello Mary will play at New York City's Baby's All Right for their "You Missed It: March" show alongside Momma and Taxidermists with DJ sets from Julia Cumming, Harry Teardrop, and Chanel Beads. Tickets are available here.

Later this month the band will head to Austin for SXSW and then embark on their first tour in support of the LP with dates kicking off on March 23 in Hamden, CT and concluding in Providence, RI on April 6. They will play a record-release party at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on March 24. Tickets for all shows are on-sale now and all dates are listed below.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the new music video here:

Hello Mary tour dates

3/4 - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY - tickets

3/14 - 3/18 - SXSW - Austin TX

3/23 - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT - tickets

3/24 - Elsewhere Zone One - Brooklyn, NY - SOLD OUT

3/25 - Songbyrd - Washington, DC - tickets

4/5 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA* - tickets

4/6 - Columbus Theatre - Providence, RI* - tickets

*Denotes Dates with Deerhoof

Photo Credit: Jessica Gurewitz