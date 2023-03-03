Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HELLO MARY Release Self-Titled Debut Album

Hello Mary is Helena Straight (guitar, vox), Mikaela Oppenheimer (bass), and Stella Wave (drums, vox).

Mar. 03, 2023  

Brooklyn's Hello Mary have released their self-titeld debut album via Frenchkiss Records. Hello Mary is Helena Straight (guitar, vox), Mikaela Oppenheimer (bass), and Stella Wave (drums, vox).

Leading to the album they shared a string of critically acclaimed singles which feature the band's trademark harmonies and their ability to meld elements of 90s shoegaze with indie rock and grunge into something that is all their own. Most recently they dropped "Special Treat" alongside a video.

Tomorrow night, March 4, Hello Mary will play at New York City's Baby's All Right for their "You Missed It: March" show alongside Momma and Taxidermists with DJ sets from Julia Cumming, Harry Teardrop, and Chanel Beads. Tickets are available here.

Later this month the band will head to Austin for SXSW and then embark on their first tour in support of the LP with dates kicking off on March 23 in Hamden, CT and concluding in Providence, RI on April 6. They will play a record-release party at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on March 24. Tickets for all shows are on-sale now and all dates are listed below.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the new music video here:

Hello Mary tour dates

3/4 - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY - tickets

3/14 - 3/18 - SXSW - Austin TX

3/23 - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT - tickets

3/24 - Elsewhere Zone One - Brooklyn, NY - SOLD OUT

3/25 - Songbyrd - Washington, DC - tickets

4/5 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA* - tickets

4/6 - Columbus Theatre - Providence, RI* - tickets

*Denotes Dates with Deerhoof

Photo Credit: Jessica Gurewitz



Macklemore Releases Latest Album Ben Photo
Macklemore Releases Latest Album 'Ben'
Multi-diamond certified, GRAMMY® award winning artist Macklemore has released his latest studio album BEN, along with his latest single ‘No Bad Days’ and accompanying music video, directed by his 7-year-old daughter Sloane. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
VIDEO: Cate Blanchett Stars in New Sparks Music Video Photo
VIDEO: Cate Blanchett Stars in New Sparks Music Video
Sparks has shared “The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte,” the first single and title track from their hugely anticipated 26th studio album, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte. An official music video – starring Academy Award-winner Cate Blanchett – premieres on YouTube. The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte is available now for pre-orders/pre-saves.
Mckenna Grace Releases Bittersweet 16 EP Photo
Mckenna Grace Releases 'Bittersweet 16' EP
Rising global superstar Mckenna Grace releases her debut EP, Bittersweet 16, now via Photo Finish Records.  The eagerly anticipated 8-track EP features Mckenna’s smash hit single, “Ugly Crier,” already released tracks “Checkered Vans,” and “Post Party Trauma” as well as five brand new songs including new single, “Buzzkill Baby”.
THE ORVILLE: NEW HORIZONS Soundtrack Out Now Photo
THE ORVILLE: NEW HORIZONS Soundtrack Out Now
The music for The Orville: New Horizons Original Television Soundtrack was composed by Joel McNeely (A Million Ways to Die in the West, Holes, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles,) John Debney (The Passion of the Christ, Iron Man 2, The Jungle Book,) Andrew Cottee and Kevin Kaska (Jump!, Ghost Party).

