HEARTLAND Soundtrack to Release on Netflix Music

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The official soundtrack for Netflix's new original movie, HEARTLAND, will be released November 13 via Netflix Music; pre-order/pre-save is available at netflixmusic.ffm.to/heartland. The album features songs performed by many of the film's cast including Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain, three-time Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles and breakout country star Carter Faith as well as John Hawkes (True Detective, Winter's Bone) and Ross Lynch (My Friend Dahmer, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

Ahead of the release, the project's title track is out today, performed by Chastain and Nettles and originally written and recorded by Hailey Whitters. Listen to 'Heartland' at netflixmusic.ffm.to/letyourheartland.

With Grammy Award-winning music supervisor Randall Poster (Skyfall, The Wolf of Wall Street) overseeing the soundtrack, the record brings together some of Nashville's most respected and beloved artists (Carly Pearce, Margo Price, Channing Wilson) with production from Tofer Brown, Kristian Bush, David Ferguson, Stewart Lerman, Frank Lidell and Eric Masse, alongside songs written by Jessi Alexander, Trannie Anderson, Charles Wesley Godwin, George Jones, Hillary Lindsey, Roger Miller, Don Schlitz, Alysa Vanderheym, Hailey Whitters and more.

Directed by Shana Feste (Country Strong, The Greatest), the dramatic thriller will be released exclusively on Netflix on November 13. The official trailer debuted today. At the center of the film is former country legend Misty Jones (Chastain), who comes out of seclusion to investigate the disappearance of her missing niece (Faith), a rising country musician, and must grapple with her own past and Nashville's seedy underbelly. Her search uncovers a murky side of Nashville where no one, including Misty, is who they seem.

Heartland Track List

1. 'Heartland' performed by Jessica Chastain feat. Jennifer Nettles

2. 'Heartbreak Country' performed by Ross Lynch

3. 'Still the Sparrow Sings' performed by Carter Faith

4. 'You're Gonna Burn For That' performed by Jennifer Nettles

5. 'Family Ties' performed by Jessica Chastain

6. 'Ready & Waiting' performed by Carly Pearce

7. 'Tall Tall Trees' performed by Channing Wilson

8. 'The Night We Met' performed by Jace Jacobs and Charlie Heart

9. 'Too Late For Coffee, Too Early for Beer' performed by John Hawkes and Margo Price

10. 'A-11' performed by Eddy Dunlap

11. 'Die With A Secret' performed by Charlie Heart

12. 'Shut Up & Ride' performed by Heart Sisters

13. 'Honeycomb' performed by Carter Faith feat. Trannie Anderson

14. 'Texas Land' performed by David 'Fergie' Ferguson

15. 'Shouldn't Have Called' performed by Jessica Chastain and John Hawkes

About Heartland

Director: Shana Feste

Writer: Shana Feste

Producers: Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Randall Poster, Jason Owen

Executive Producers: Tracey Cook, Jeff Valeri

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Garrett Hedlund, Carter Faith, Ross Lynch, Paul Sparks, Jennifer Nettles and John Hawkes.

Also Starring: Hill Harper, Norbert Leo Butz, Wynn Everett, Isabelle Kusman, David Rysdahl.

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