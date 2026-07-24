Carter Faith to Release Deluxe Edition of Debut Album 'Cherry Valley Forever'

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Carter Faith is set to release a deluxe edition of CHERRY VALLEY FOREVER, her debut album, expanding on the record that launched her career in country music.

On July 24, 2026, Faith shared the deluxe version of her acclaimed debut album, CHERRY VALLEY FOREVER, via Gatsby Records/MCA. The expanded edition features five new tracks, including 'Nothin' Better To Do' with Wyatt Flores and 'Pearl Handled Pistol' with Laci Kaye Booth and Baby Nova.

The deluxe arrives on the heels of Faith's historic ACM Album of the Year nomination for CHERRY VALLEY — the first debut album to earn a nod in the category in a decade, following Chris Stapleton's TRAVELLER in 2016. During the broadcast, Faith performed her acclaimed single 'If I Had Never Lost My Mind,' and her cover of Faith Hill's 'Let's Go To Vegas' served as the official anthem of this year's ACM Awards.

Faith is currently touring with Post Malone on his extensive U.S. Big Ass Stadium Tour and will perform select dates with Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves and Shaboozey this year.

The tour continues a breakout year for Faith following the release of CHERRY VALLEY. The LP debuted to widespread critical acclaim: Rolling Stone named it their best country album of the year and #17 on their Best 100 Albums of 2025 alongside accolades from Billboard, Stereogum, NPR Music, The Hollywood Reporter and many more.

Faith made her late-night TV debut earlier this year with a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — where she had previously appeared with Fallon for their holiday single 'Ugly Sweater' — and is set to make her acting debut later this year in the Netflix film HEARTLAND, starring alongside Academy Award-winner Jessica Chastain. She was named an Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist and Music Row's 2025 Discovery Artist of the Year.

CHERRY VALLEY was shaped over two years of writing with longtime producer Tofer Brown before the pair entered the studio in 2024 to record. During that time, Faith was steadily rising through country music, signing with MCA and Universal Music Publishing Group, making more than a dozen appearances at the Grand Ole Opry, and earning hundreds of millions of streams. Following her Stagecoach debut and touring runs with Ella Langley and Carly Pearce, Faith joined Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild at the 18th Academy of Country Music Honors for a duet of 'Lies Lies Lies,' written by ACM Songwriter of the Year Jessie Jo Dillon, while also sharing stages with Willie Nelson, Little Big Town, Marcus King, and Noah Cyrus across the country.

CARTER FAITH — CHERRY VALLEY FOREVER

1. Cherry Valley

2. Sex, Drugs, and Country Music

3. Arrows (Die For That Man)

4. Bar Star

5. Betty

6. Grudge

7. Six-String

8. If I Had Never Lost My Mind…

9. Misery Loves Company

10. Drink Up, Baby

11. Burn My Memory

12. Sails

13. So I Sing

14. Changed

15. Still A Lover

16. Dead Horse

17. Nothin' Better To Do (with Wyatt Flores)

18. Pearl Handled Pistol (with Laci Kaye Booth and Baby Nova)

19. If A Man's From Texas

20. Ain't Over Me Yet

CARTER FAITH LIVE

July 24 — Edmonton, CA — Commonwealth Stadium‡

July 25 — Edmonton, CA — Commonwealth Stadium‡

July 28 — Salt Lake City, UT — Rice-Eccles Stadium‡

August 4 — Nashville, TN — Grand Ole Opry House

August 11 — Los Angeles, CA — Grammy Museum LA Live

August 15 — Hattiesburg, MI — The Center at Forrest County

August 26 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater||

August 28 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion||

August 29 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion||

September 19 — Niagara Falls, Canada — Misty City Music Festival 2026

September 22 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center#

October 3 — Ocean City, MD — Country Calling 2026

October 13 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena#

October 17 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre§

October 18 — Seattle, WA — Paramount Theatre§

October 20 — Portland, OR — Moda Center§

October 27 — Los Angeles, CA — The Greek Theatre§

‡ with Post Malone

|| with Chris Stapleton

# with Kacey Musgraves

§ with Shaboozey

ABOUT MCA

MCA, a division of Universal Music Group, represents a modern, artist-first approach to country music, building on the rich legacy of the Music Corporation of America. Under the leadership of Mike Harris (President & CEO) and Dave Cobb (Chief Creative Officer), MCA continues to shape the future of country music while honoring the traditions that have made the genre an integral part of American culture.

MCA includes the iconic labels MCA Nashville, Mercury Nashville, and Lucille Records. The label's diverse roster features some of country music's most influential artists, including 49 Winchester, Alan Jackson, Billy Currington, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Carter Faith, Chris Stapleton, Dalton Davis, Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, George Strait, Jacob Hackworth, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Josh Ross, Kassi Ashton, Keith Urban, Lamont Landers, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Grimes, Maddie & Tae, Madden Metcalf, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Nate Bargatze, NEEDTOBREATHE, Parker McCollum, Reba, Sam Hunt, Sons of Habit, Tucker Wetmore, Tyler Hubbard and Vince Gill.

Photo Credit: Bree Fish



Photo Credit: Bree Fish

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