HATCHIE Announces Deluxe Album & Shares New Single 'Rooftops' feat. Liam Benzvi

The digital deluxe edition, out April 7th on Secretly Canadian, includes five new songs.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Hatchie announces a digital deluxe version of her captivating 2022 album Giving The World Away today, along with the release of "Rooftops (ft. Liam Benzvi)," a new single written in the time between completing the album and its release.

Hatchie says, "I wrote, recorded and mixed Giving The World Away with Joe [Agius] and Jorge [Elbrecht] in 2020, with Joe and I recording in Brisbane and Jorge mixing in Denver. We wrapped everything up in December, with plans to release in April 2022. In the meantime, the three of us were finally all able to get back in a room together in 2021, with no specific plans for the outcome.

After five intense writing days in the bitter Denver winter, we ended up with about 12 new ideas, some of which we felt fit perfectly into the world of the long-finished album. It was too late to make any additions at that stage, but we felt it would be a shame for them to not be included in the release. To me, these songs round out the world this album established, with my original intention being to make a more uplifting, energetic record than my first."

The digital deluxe edition, out April 7th on Secretly Canadian, includes five new songs including "Rooftops (ft. Liam Benzvi)" and the previously released "Nosedive." Fellow Australian Jay Watson (Tame Impala, GUM, Pond) appears on drums on three of the five new tracks: "Rooftops (ft. Liam Benzvi)", "Cast Aside" and "Dream On (Country Girl)". Hatchie's sophomore album, Giving The World Away, was released early in 2022 to widespread critical praise. "It's shoegaze, it's rave, it's late '90s mall-pop all at once, and [she] makes the combination seem completely natural," said The FADER.

Giving the World Away is a sprawling work. Featuring extensive input from long-time Hatchie collaborator Joe Agius, it takes the celestial, shimmering shoegaze and pop sensibilities of her earlier releases, but with the volume knob cranked up tenfold. Built out with percussion from Beach House drummer James Barone, it's synthed-out, sonic opulence is more structured and ornate musically with traces of '90s trip-hop and acid house influences. The album was produced by Jorge Elbrecht with additional co-writing and production by Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Dan Nigro.

Listen to the new single here:



