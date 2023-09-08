HARU NEMURI Drops New Single 'I Refuse'

The track is taken from her upcoming 6-track EP called ‘INSAINT’ that will be out on September 29.

Sep. 08, 2023

HARU NEMURI Drops New Single 'I Refuse'

HARU NEMURI has released the new single “I Refuse”, which is available to listen to now on all digital platforms. The track is taken from her upcoming 6-track EP called ‘INSAINT’ that will be out on September 29.

The EP was produced by NEMURI and recorded with a full, live band. Learning to hone in to the hardcore punk sound she hopes to be known for, NEMURI and the band recorded sounds by crashing metal tin ceilings, using metal poles on drum’s, incorporating 26-28 fat bass kicks and many industrial materials. Pre-save the ‘INSAINT’ EP here.

A video of “I Refuse” has also been released today which captures the live band performance of "I Refuse," at the Tokyo Ebisu Liquidroom Shunka Ryougen Tour Final concert held in July this year. This marked HARU NEMURI's first live performance with a full band setup.

“Piercing through providence, dragging through the void, the world. Destroy, create, destroy, destroy,” NEMURI sings on “I Refuse”. “Due to being a socially assigned gender of "woman," there are instances where music is treated as if it is not fundamentally a form of expression,” says NEMURI on the new song.

“This is closely intertwined with the labeling of those who are not considered “able-bodied”, "conventionally decent," or "a male" in this society have faced and continue to face, even up to the present day. I felt the need to refuse all of that and to have a song that would redefine its significance.”

HARU NEMURI EUROPEAN TOUR 2023

October 7 - Dublin, Ireland - The Workman's Club

October 9 - Manchester, England - The Peer Hat

October 10 - Southampton, England - Heartbreakers

October 11 - London, England - Studio 9294

October 13 – Barcelona, Spain - AMFest Encobert (Sala Salamandra)

October 16 – Paris, France- Les Etoiles

October 17 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique (Rotonde)

October 19 – Rotterdam, Netherlands - Left of the Dial Fest Day1

October 20 – Rotterdam, Netherlands - Left of the Dial Fest Day2

October 23 – Berlin, Germany – Badehaus



