HARRY MARSHALL Launches New Era With Alt-Pop Anthem 'JE T'ADORE'

Australian-born Londoner Harry Marshall returns to affirm himself as music's next indie-pop protagonist.

Arriving into 2023 matured and with well-founded confidence, the singer, songwriter and musician hones in a fearless, dominant and assured sound on new release 'Je T'adore', a swaggering alt-pop offering from the twenty-five year old which sees him take his evolving artistry to the next level.

Diverse in instrumentation, sonically the track boasts everything from jangly guitar riffs and fuzzy solos, to synth production and plucked acoustic moments. 'Je T'adore' is brimming with Parisian charm, with tender nods to Europe while maintaining a classic British rock 'n' roll sensibility.

The track was co-written by Marshall with Shawn Berry and Chad Shlosser (Fleetwood Mac, Cage The Elephant, 5 Seconds of Summer, The Kooks) - additionally produced by Shlosser - and explores themes of solipsism and the narcissistic tendencies that performers can possess on stage.

Of the track, Marshall said: "Je T'adore is a very theatrical take on the bizarre dynamic of the relationship between a performer and their audience. I wrote that when I was living in Paris in 2016 and it stayed in my head over the years. I've always been interested in why playing live makes me feel the way I do and how it has made me dedicate my life to it. In the end, the people who listen to my music and come to my shows understand, and I love them for that."

Describing his sound as "for anyone who loves to move", Marshall cites the likes of The Neighbourhood, David Bowie, The 1975, The Sex Pistols and The Kooks as inspiration for his new music, but very much possesses a signature sound that can only be recognised as his own, equally saluting to pop and hip-hop champions such as Troye Sivan and Post Malone.

Marshall has been writing original music and performing on pub stages since age thirteen, and has been a popular regular on the Central London busking circuit for the past five years. Now a fully fledged recording and performing artist, Harry Marshall is a full band live experience. His consistent hustle for over a decade sees him a seasoned performer; it's all about being under the lights and in front of a crowd, whether it's at a sold out OMEARA or The Grace, playing with a full orchestra, or at his Piccadilly Circus stomping ground - as long as there's a mic and a guitar strap.

The exciting new era is set to welcome more memorable live moments, and cement Harry Marshall as one to watch for 2023 and beyond.

Listen to the new single here: