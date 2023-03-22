Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HARRIETTE Shares New Single 'bc i love you'

The Texas-born but Brooklyn-based artist will release her debut EP, I Heart the Internet on April 27.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Singer-songwriter Harriette has shared a new single, "bc i love you" via AWAL Recordings. The song balances airy synths and chugging electric guitar with a postmortem examination of a failed relationship.

"I wrote this song a day after I got broken up with - I was trying to figure out what went wrong & was blaming myself," Harriette explains. "It's crazy the hoops we jump through to try to make something work because we don't want to be alone. I guess this song is the product of me processing that phenomenon. It's why I felt so crazy and alone in this relationship. The song came together so quickly and it was almost effortless to put together in the studio. It is also my favorite song to sing on the EP :)."

The Texas-born but Brooklyn-based artist will release her debut EP, I Heart the Internet on April 27. Today's single is 3rd song she has shared - it follows "Goodbye Texas" and "fing Married" which was released last Fall.

To celebrate the release of I Heart The Internet Harriette will play a record release party at Brooklyn's at Baby's All Right on April 26 - tickets are available HERE. Harriette is also excited to announce she has been confirmed as the support for the upcoming Joan tour of North America.

The dates kick off on May 13 in Atlanta, GA and conclude in Little Rock, AR on June 16. Along the way she will stop in Washington, DC, Chicago, Toronto, Seattle and more. Tickets for all Harriette shows are on-sale now here and all dates are listed below.

Harriette tour dates

April 26 - Baby's All Right: Brooklyn, NY

May 13 - The Masquerade (Hell Stage): Atlanta, GA*

May 14 - The Basement East: Nashville, TN*

May 17 - The Lounge @ World Cafe: Philadelphia, PA*

May 19 - The Black Cat: Washington DC*

May 20 - The Sinclair: Boston, MA*

May 23 - The Velvet Underground, Toronto, ON*

May 25 - Subterranean: Chicago, IL*

May 31 - Parish: Austin, TX*

June 1 - Club Dada: Dallas, TX*

June 3 - Valley Bar: Phoenix, AZ*

June 4 - Voodoo Room @ HOB: San Diego, CA*

June 6 - Constellation Room: Santa Ana, CA*

June 7 - Teragram Ballroom: Los Angeles, CA*

June 8 - Popscene @ Rickshaw Shop: San Francisco, CA*

June 10 - Polaris Hall: Portland, OR*

June 11 - Barboza: Seattle, WA*

June 13 - Soundwell: Salt Lake City, UT*

June 14 - Larimer Lounge: Denver, CO*

June 16 - Little Rock Music Hall: Little Rock, AR*

*Supporting Joan



