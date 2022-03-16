HARDY Announces Brand New Rock Single 'SOLD OUT'

Big Loud Rock and acclaimed American singer-songwriter HARDY are excited to announce the release of his brand new rock single, "SOLD OUT."

Moving between the two sides of his artistry that have made him "your lovable, wiseass redneck cousin who hit the big time" (Rolling Stone), HARDY returns with a charged-up rock statement that reflects on his personal life in relation to his overwhelming success.

Once again working with multi-platinum producer Joey Moi, HARDY walks the line between genres with confidence on the explicit track, declaring: "a lot of things changed, except one thing: me." After releasing his cover of Puddle Of Mudd's "Blurry," HARDY continues to explore his rock influences with this new release, "I'm a huge rock 'n' roll fan. That genre has so much to do with the way that I create music."

Big Loud Records' booming upstart HARDY broke new ground with his critically acclaimed 2020 debut album, A ROCK, "an album that owes as much to AC/DC as George Jones" and "one of the most self-assured full-length debut albums in years" (Billboard). The project joins countrified mixtape HIXTAPE VOL. 1 and most-recent HIXTAPE VOL. 2, as well as career-launching EPs THIS OLE BOY and WHERE TO FIND ME.

HARDY is the 2022 ACM Songwriter of the Year and the 2020 AIMP Songwriter of the Year, additionally nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards. One of CRS' 2021 New Faces of Country Music, a CMA Triple Play award recipient and a Vevo DSCVR artist, the pride of Philadelphia, MS has earned his reputation as "a breakout in the making" (HITS).

HARDY has co-penned TEN #1 singles since 2018, including his own chart-topping, double platinum-certified single "ONE BEER" feat. Lauren Alaina + Devin Dawson. Current Top 15 hit "GIVE HEAVEN SOME HELL" is a hard-charged tribute to a fallen friend, the most-added single of the week at country radio upon launch. Serving as direct support on Morgan Wallen's Dangerous Tour now, HARDY has also opened for Jason Aldean, FGL, Chris Lane, Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell and more.

Listen to the new single here: