HANK Shares New Single 'BUGS' From 'Call Me Hank (Deluxe)' EP

HANK's new deluxe EP is coming soon.

Hank is the solo project of multi-instrumentalist, singer/songwriter Sara L'Abriola. Today, she is dropping another brilliant single simply titled "BUGS."

The song showcases Hank's creative songwriting as they correlate their apartment bug problem to missing a past lover. It's a sweet, romantic love song contrasted with images of pest control and shows LAbriola's ability to create the most meaningful lyrics in the not just the most mundane but also the downright disgusting.

On the new single, Hank shares: "BUGS is a song about the self-fulfilling prophecy of a roach problem when all you have is time on your hands to miss someone in a bug-infested Brooklyn loft. The song represents acceptance and how misery can be the only thing to actually get you there."

"BUGS" follows Hank's previous single, the upbeat pop banger "Good Guy Hard Life." Both songs are new material since the release of their debut EP, Call Me Hank, late last year. Hank plays a co-headline show in NYC at Baby's All Right alongside Greg Freeman, presented by Baby's & You Missed It. You can buy tickets here.

Watch the new visualizer here:

Photo Credit: Carina Allen




