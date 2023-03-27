HAND HABITS Announces 'Sugar The Bruise' Song Collection

Hand Habits, the project of Los Angeles-based musician Meg Duffy (they/them), announces a new collection of songs titled Sugar The Bruise, out June 16th via Fat Possum, and shares a lyric video for its lead single "Something Wrong.

"For Sugar the Bruise, I had no plan other than to let my mind go blank, and lean into the playful side of things," Duffy explains. "To laugh a little, to lighten up, to shift the focus off of my own experience a bit."

Additionally, Hand Habits has announced a west coast North America summer tour that includes shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco. They will also be playing a previously announced show with Tegan & Sara in the spring as well as festival plays at Hipnic and Pop Montreal. All dates below.

Late last year Duffy released "Greatest Weapon" b/w "Under The Water," as part of Psychic Hotline's Single Series, the release received praise from the New York Times, NPR's All Songs Considered, The FADER, Stereogum, UPROXX, Paste, and FLOOD amongst others.

Tour Dates

5/3 - Solvang, CA @ Solvang Festival Theater *

5/19-21: Big Sur, CA @ Hipnic - SOLD OUT

6/15 - Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint ^

6/17 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^

6/18 - Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt ^

6/20 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern ^

6/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel ^

6/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Barnsdall Gallery Theatre

9/30 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Rialto (Pop Montreal)

* w/ Tegan & Sara

^ w/ Gregory Uhlmann

Photo Credit: Ivanna Baranova