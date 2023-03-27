Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HAND HABITS Announces 'Sugar The Bruise' Song Collection

HAND HABITS Announces 'Sugar The Bruise' Song Collection

The new collection of songs will be out June 16th.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Hand Habits, the project of Los Angeles-based musician Meg Duffy (they/them), announces a new collection of songs titled Sugar The Bruise, out June 16th via Fat Possum, and shares a lyric video for its lead single "Something Wrong.

"For Sugar the Bruise, I had no plan other than to let my mind go blank, and lean into the playful side of things," Duffy explains. "To laugh a little, to lighten up, to shift the focus off of my own experience a bit."

Additionally, Hand Habits has announced a west coast North America summer tour that includes shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco. They will also be playing a previously announced show with Tegan & Sara in the spring as well as festival plays at Hipnic and Pop Montreal. All dates below.

Late last year Duffy released "Greatest Weapon" b/w "Under The Water," as part of Psychic Hotline's Single Series, the release received praise from the New York Times, NPR's All Songs Considered, The FADER, Stereogum, UPROXX, Paste, and FLOOD amongst others.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

5/3 - Solvang, CA @ Solvang Festival Theater *

5/19-21: Big Sur, CA @ Hipnic - SOLD OUT

6/15 - Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint ^

6/17 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^

6/18 - Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt ^

6/20 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern ^

6/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel ^

6/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Barnsdall Gallery Theatre

9/30 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Rialto (Pop Montreal)

* w/ Tegan & Sara

^ w/ Gregory Uhlmann

Photo Credit: Ivanna Baranova



Barry Manilow to Play Five Nights at Radio City Music Hall Photo
Barry Manilow to Play Five Nights at Radio City Music Hall
Barry Manilow - a GRAMMY, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning music icon whose success is a benchmark in popular music will perform an array of his hit songs, including “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs,” “Looks Like We Made It,” “Can't Smile Without You,” and “Copacabana (At the Copa).
Shygirl Shares New Rendition of Woe Featuring Björk Photo
Shygirl Shares New Rendition of 'Woe' Featuring Björk
Shygirl shares a new rendition of her track 'Woe,' featuring visionary artist Björk. The video accompanying the song is directed by Sam Ibram with creative direction by Shygirl and sees Shygirl move through a series of montages gradually becoming more intense and hallucinatory, both visually and sonically as it progresses.
John Mayer Adds Additional New York Date to Solo Acoustic Arena Tour Photo
John Mayer Adds Additional New York Date to Solo Acoustic Arena Tour
Known for an effortless blend of mind-blowing guitar playing, soulful voice and impeccable songwriting abilities, Mayer has lit up the charts with numerous massive hits such as “New Light,” “Gravity,” “Love on the Weekend,” “Heartbreak Warfare,” “Daughters,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” “Last Train Home,” and “Your Body Is a Wonderland.”
Chet Bakers Blue Room: The 1979 VARA Studio Sessions In Holland Out April 22 From Jazz Det Photo
Chet Baker's 'Blue Room: The 1979 VARA Studio Sessions In Holland' Out April 22 From Jazz Detective
Jazz Detective, the label founded in 2022 by GRAMMY-nominated archival producer Zev Feldman, will release Blue Room: The 1979 VARA Studio Sessions in Holland, a superlative, previously unreleased set of studio performances recorded in Holland by legendary trumpeter Chet Baker, as a limited two-LP set on Record Store Day April 22.

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: First Look at Sutton Foster Hosting GREAT PERFORMANCES 50th Anniversary ConcertPhotos: First Look at Sutton Foster Hosting GREAT PERFORMANCES 50th Anniversary Concert
March 24, 2023

Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster (Anything Goes, Music Man) hosted last night’s star-studded “Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway” concert at Lincoln Center. The concert also features Sara Bareilles, Corbin Bleu, Norm Lewis, Patina Miller, Chita Rivera, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more. Check out photos of Foster hosting now!
Video: Keke Palmer Releases New Short Film 'Big Boss' on Amazon MusicVideo: Keke Palmer Releases New Short Film 'Big Boss' on Amazon Music
March 24, 2023

In Big Boss, a young woman from Chicago struggles to make it in the unpredictable, callous, male-dominated music industry, only to realize the greater challenge was learning to trust her own instincts. Written and directed by Keke Palmer, this video is her true story of perseverance, self-love, impenetrable faith, and survival of spirit.
Lights to Release 'dEd' in AprilLights to Release 'dEd' in April
March 24, 2023

Flipping the energetic, danceable record on its head (even the tracklist is reversed), dEd, ironically, breathes new life into the album’s 13 tracks with dreamy, electronic reinterpretations. The announcement is heralded by the release of “Voices Carry (dEd version),” which is available now. dEd is available for presave now via Fueled By Ramen.
IDK Links With Rich the Kid for Unfiltered New Single '850'IDK Links With Rich the Kid for Unfiltered New Single '850'
March 24, 2023

Maryland auteur IDK (Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) keeps the new music coming with his propulsive new single “850” featuring Rich The Kid. Supremely bold and confident, the track demonstrates IDK’s winning brand of showmanship. It follows the blistering 'Radioactive,' which kicked off his 2023 campaign.
Foals Share The New Dan Carey Version Of '2am'Foals Share The New Dan Carey Version Of '2am'
March 24, 2023

Foals unveiled a thrilling new twist on their sound as they release the new Dan Carey version of ‘2am’. The track is the first to be taken from their eagerly anticipated new project ‘Life Is Dub.' ‘Life Is Dub’ sees Dan Carey rework the entire critically acclaimed ‘Life Is Yours’ album through a heavyweight dub prism.
share