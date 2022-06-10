Gyakie Releases Brand New Single 'Something'

Award-winning Ghanaian songbird Gyakie unveils her first music instalment of the year, a song titled "Something," live across all digital streaming platforms now.

Released worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment West Africa/ RCA UK/ Epic US/ Flip The Music, the track is produced by Nigerian hitmaker - P.Prime, whose impressive resume of hits includes Wizkid, Asa, Fireboy DML and DJ Cuppy. Gyakie's expression on the Banku sound is pure joy and her delicious minty vocals arrive summer ready.

Fresh from graduating at university in Kumasi (International Business), Gyakie has been quick to nurture new industry alliances, to feature on songs and break into new market territories. She clinched 'Woman of the Year', 'Revelation of the Year' and 'Best International Collaboration' (Forever Remix) at the 3Music Awards, Clout Music Awards and VGMA respectively.

In addition to this, she is nominated for 'Best West African Act' at the 15th annual Headies Music Awards. The ceremony takes place for the first time outside of Nigeria and in Atlanta this September.

Before then, Gyakie will perform at the very first Afrobeats festival in Germany, alongside the likes of Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Stonebwoy on July 9th and 10th in Berlin and Brandenburg. Enjoy this new bopping tune from the Ghanaian songbird as she continues to solidify her status as one of the biggest breakout stars from the gold coast.

Listen to the new single here: