Gus Englehorn Playing Series of Seattle and Portland Live Dates

Tickets are available now.

Since the release last year of his acclaimed sophomore album Dungeon Master, Gus Englehorn has been touring Europe and North America non-stop, playing Festivals like SXSW, Reeperbahn, The Great Escape and more. He’s back in the US this Summer and will be performing in various venues in Portland and Seattle in the upcoming months.

Earlier this winter, Gus also released a small documentary highlighting his latest European tour, a mashup of best moments in Paris and on the road. Titled “A Cowboy in Paris”, it is directed by his partner in crime and drummer Estée Preda. 

Dungeon Master, Englehorn’s Secret City Records debut, is an outsider opus that sparkles with Dada spirit — a playful juxtaposition of isolation, alienation and mildish OCD. Surprising, paranoid, and studded with synths and strings, Dungeon Master is deeper than a cellar and blunter than a club — a shivering introduction to an artist who’s finally arrived.

“I let my subconscious do the driving,” Gus admits, and as you listen to these 10 tunes, it’s difficult not to do the same: to sit back like a dog with a two-legged daydream; like a fisherwoman with her net; like a snowboarder with a mouth full of powder.

Despite a career as a professional snowboarder, for almost all of Gus’s life — from Big Island’s sunsets to snowy Utah pistes — he dreamed of being a songwriter.

If he couldn’t be Dylan, maybe he’d be Daniel Johnston, or Frank Black and The Pixies, or maybe Darby Crash and The Germs. And when he finally emerged — first on 2020’s Death & Transfiguration and now here on the 34-year-old’s Secret City Records label debut — he had found a sound that was dark and delightful, fun and demented, packed with dynamics and the chug of a hysterical guitar. 

GUS ENGLEHORN USA TOUR DATES

June 27 - Seattle, WA @ Substation <
June 28 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir <
July 12 - Seattle, WA @ Central Saloon*
July 13 - Portland, OR @ No Fun Bar*

< supporting act for Juan Wauters
* with Nora Kelly Band 

Photo Credit: Estée Preda



