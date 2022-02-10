Gus Englehorn Announces March U.S. Tour Dates

Fresh off a pair of deliriously off-kilter singles ("The Gate" + "Tarantula"), today Montreal singer-songwriter, and former professional snowboarder, Gus Englehorn announces a new US tour beginning in early March at New York City's New Colossus Festival and ending with a stop as an official artist at this year's SXSW in Austin, Texas.

The dates are in support of Englehorn's upcoming sophomore LP, Dungeon Master - undoubtedly the cutest, heaviest, strangest rock'n'roll record you will hear this year. It's out on April 29 via Secret City Records.

Englehorn also recently shared a sneak peek into the process behind a special zine made specifically for Dungeon Master by his partner and knockout drummer Estée Preda. "Besides sharing the process behind the creation of the zine, my aim was to candidly display my day to day existence as an artist with a fly-on-the-wall documentarian style," Estée says.

Dungeon Master, Englehorn's Secret City Records debut, is an outsider opus that sparkles with Dada spirit - a playful juxtaposition of isolation, alienation and mildish OCD. Surprising, paranoid, and studded with synths and strings, Dungeon Master is deeper than a cellar and blunter than a club - a shivering introduction to an artist who's finally arrived.

"I let my subconscious do the driving," Gus admits, and as you listen to these 10 tunes, it's difficult not to do the same: to sit back like a dog with a two-legged daydream; like a fisherwoman with her net; like a snowboarder with a mouth full of powder.

Tour Dates

March 9 - New Colossus Festival, New York City, NY

March 10 - Collision @ Pittsburgh, PA (w. Godcaster)

March 11 - Casa Nueva @ Athens, OH (w. Godcaster)

March 12 - Whirling Tiger @ Louiseville, KY (w. Godcaster)

March 14 - Rubber Gloves @ Denton, TX (w. Godcaster)

March 15-19 - SXSW @ Austin, TX