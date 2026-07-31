SHABOOZEY to Release Concept Album THE OUTLAW CHERIE LEE & OTHER WESTERN TALES

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SHABOOZEY is preparing to release a new concept album titled THE OUTLAW CHERIE LEE & OTHER WESTERN TALES, according to an announcement from the artist's team.

GRAMMY-winning, record-breaking singer-songwriter Shaboozey has returned with his highly anticipated new album THE OUTLAW CHERIE LEE & OTHER WESTERN TALES. A dream project that gestated over seven years before, during, and after Shaboozey's ascension to stardom, THE OUTLAW CHERIE LEE is Shaboozey's most cinematic and diverse album yet, a classic American story of revenge and doomed love that pushes his trademark trail-blazing, genre-colliding style even further. The album is out TODAY, July 31st via Shaboozey's record imprint American Dogwood, in partnership with his label home EMPIRE.

This morning, Shaboozey will continue a weeklong celebration of THE OUTLAW CHERIE LEE with a concert taking over the TODAY plaza in New York City. The performance follows Wednesday's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, during which Shaboozey unleashed a potent rendition of 'Cowgirl'. Each performance serves as a preview of the freewheeling show Shaboozey will bring on the road during this fall's Outlaws Never Die Tour.

The album features collaborations with Gunna, Kehlani, Orville Peck, Leon Bridges, Jamie Foxx, Teyana Taylor, and Sam Elliott.

Shaboozey returns to the road this fall on the Outlaws Never Die Fall Tour, featuring special guests BigXThaPlug, Kashus Culpepper, Noah Cyrus, Carter Faith, Brittney Spencer, Noeline Hofmann, and Angel White.

Photo Credit: Hunter Moreno



Photo Credit: Hunter Moreno

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