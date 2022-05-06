Guccihighwaters Announces Major Label Debut EP 'Heartbreak Highway'

Genre-defying artist, producer, and songwriter guccihighwaters has announced his major label debut EP, Heartbreak Highway, a six-track collection set for arrival on May 20th via Public Consumption in partnership with Elektra Music Group.

To celebrate the announcement, guccihighwaters has unveiled his brand new, synth-driven single "The Chase," which arrives alongside an eerie Brent Campanelli-directed official music video streaming now on guccihighwaters' official YouTube channel. The Heartbreak Highway EP is available for preorder now.

"'The Chase' is the sequel to the story I start to tell in 'Crash My Car,'" states guccihighwaters. "My producer, Courtney [Ballard], played a bunch of eighties beats for me - I was into a lot of synth-revival music, so it was cool to hear where it came from. I took the synths and the drum grooves and morphed my style to fit those elements. It felt natural."

The artist expanded on the EP, adding, "Heartbreak Highway is the start of a new era for me - we elevated production, lyrics, instrumentals, and visuals until it all clicked. I feel like I'm still only in the beginning of learning about who I am as an artist and am grateful to the old fans and new who are coming along for the ride."

guccihighwaters announced his signing to Public Consumption last month alongside the release of Highway Heartbreak EP tracks "Crash My Car" and "Devil On My Shoulder." Signifying a new era in guccihighwaters' ever-evolving sound, the songs arrived to immediate praise from Alt Press, Consequence, Ones To Watch, and more.

Last year, guccihighwaters reached critical mass with the release of his album, joke's on you. Arriving to widespread acclaim, KERRANG! promised, "Whatever genre you label the tunes, the music of guccihighwaters doesn't joke around when it comes to conveying emotion in its rawest form." Alt Press lauded the "accomplished artist poised to be a star," while Ones To Watch proclaimed, "the sounds from singer/producer Morgan Murphy are as raw as it gets." Billboard applauded standout single "rock bottom" [feat. nothing,nowhere.] as "the highlight of guccihighwaters' joke's on you album," and NME praised the track as "an introspective blend of alt-rock and dark hip-hop flourishes - a marked progression from the online emo scene."

guccihighwaters is currently on the road in North America supporting nothing,nowhere. The 25-city trek kicked off last month and will conclude on May 27 in New York, NY at Irving Plaza. The bill also includes Poorstacy, carolesdaughter, and Snarls. This fall, guccihighwaters will support nothing,nowhere. on tour in Europe. A complete list of upcoming tour dates can be found below. Tickets for all shows are available here.

guccihighwaters North American Tour Dates

May 06, 2022 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

May 07, 2022 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

May 08, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

May 11, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

May 13, 2022 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

May 14, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

May 15, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand Room @ The Complex

May 17, 2022 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

May 19, 2022 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

May 20, 2022 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

May 21, 2022 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

May 22, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

May 24, 2022 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

May 25, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

May 27, 2022 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

guccihighwaters European Tour Dates

November 26, 2022 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

November 27, 2022 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine

November 28, 2022 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

November 30, 2022 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

December 01, 2022 - Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefährlich

December 02, 2022 - Berlin, Germany - Gretchen

December 03, 2022 - Warsaw, Poland - Klub Proxima

December 05, 2022 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna

December 06, 2022 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvarium Klub

December 07, 2022 - Vienna, Austria - Grelle Forelle

December 09, 2022 - Milan, Italy - Magnolia

December 10, 2022 - Zurich, Switzerland - Exil Club

December 11, 2022 - Munich, Germany - Freiheitshalle

December 12, 2022 - Paris, France - Les Etoiles

December 14, 2022 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Nazca

December 15, 2022 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala La Nau