Video: Griefcat Release Music Video to Celebrate 'International Talk Like A Pirate Day'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Louisa Hall and Annie Nardolilli, the masterminds behind DC-area duo Griefcat, have released their music video for “Sexy Sea Shanty” in celebration of International Talk Like A Pirate Day on September 19.

“We are so excited to release this into the world! Talk like a pirate day has been a long-standing favorite silly holiday of ours, so we wanted to celebrate with our sexiest pirate adjacent song,” say the duo. “ We are also so delighted to highlight one of our favorite burlesque and drag performers, Kenny Rooster, aka Dickolas Cage.”

Griefcat will be tour this October and November in support of their acclaimed album Late Stage Capitalism released earlier this year – Listen HERE. The headline dates will bring the duo to cities they have never been to before, beginning October 22 in Chicago and will go throughout the Midwest before returning to the east coast this November for shows in Philly, DC, and Brooklyn. Musical comedian and former writer for The Onion, Jamie Shriner will be opening for Griefcat on all dates. Tour dates are listed below, more will be announced soon. For tickets, go HERE. Music Connection reviewed their live show recently saying they play “…beautifully written tunes that poke fun at anything that’s not nailed down to the floor…the duo took on the audience equipped with only their voices and a guitar, and they beat the audience hands down…The musicianship was excellent. From the get-go, Hall’s vocals were outstanding….Nardolilli’s guitar skills were impressive…The performance was outstanding…Super hilarious lyrics, coupled with very nice music and great vocals is a recipe for success.”

Griefcat have been compared to Flight of the Conchords, Tenacious D, and Garfunkel and Oates by fans, but they bring their own unique voice to the genre. Late Stage Capitalism explores how unbridled capitalism has invaded every facet of modern life, from workplace politics to interpersonal relationships, and even our most private moments. They came up with the title in early 2020 when they wrote arguably their most well-known song on the album to date, “Revolution (Poop At Work),” a song about how even the smallest acts of defiance can be revolutionary. It catapulted the duo to over 25 million organic views of their video clips with more than 15 million of those views for that song alone. Even Questlove commented on the song, saying “LOL I feel seen, I see my version as a political act.” They’ve also received likes from SZA and actor Alan Tudyk for their posts, among others.

Other songs on the album include “I Just Want To Get Inside (Your Bank Account),” an unanticipated, ‘90s-style love song with a hilarious contradiction between two women looking for two different things when it comes to a new relationship. Are they looking for love or money? It also shines a light on dating culture and how much sensitive personal information we share online every day. “Cryptobro” is a traditional country tune with all the makings of a hit song. It’s a melodic, catchy, and current, and a breakup song about losing love, in this case to the cult of Cryptocurrency and the church of Elon Musk. “Love The Sinner,” released on Good Friday, was written about Annie’s time as a deputy sheriff where she unfortunately witnessed many who are asked to “protect and serve” do quite the opposite, and when she spoke up about it she was reprimanded by her superiors and ostracized in her department. On Earth Day they released the music video for their punk rock anthem, “Carbon Footprint,” a punk-inspired power jam that plays up the cognitive dissonance of railing against systems we also depend on for survival, made all the funnier with anti-establishment lyrics.

The nine tracks on Late Stage Capitalism range from flat out hilarious to unexpectedly thought provoking, each with a unique sound, beautifully blended harmonies, and brilliant lyrics all with an unpredictable twist. The musicianship stands out on its own too; traditional instruments abound but you will also hear slide guitar, ukulele, trumpet, trombone, violin, and cello peppered throughout the album. All these songs would never have existed if it weren’t for the mind melding of the opposites attract duo. Annie is a Mormon and former sheriff’s deputy while Louisa is a long-time lapsed Catholic and a career tech employee. That dichotomy in perspectives has been the key to the duo’s success both in songwriting and in their friendship.

Griefcat will be on tour for the rest of the year with new dates being announced soon (see below). With all the potential to be more than just a musical act who just so happen to be funny, they invite their live audience to step inside their world, creating a fun and exciting atmosphere that becomes a universally shared experience for all.

Griefcat Tour Dates:

October 18 in Halethorpe, MD @ Heavy Seas Brewery

Griefcat Tour Dates With Jamie Shriner:

October 22 in Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

October 23 in Indianapolis, IN @ Turner’s Bar

October 24 in Milwaukee, WI @ The Laughing Tap

October 27 in Des Moines, IA @ Lefty's Live Music

October 28 in Madison, WI @ The Bur Oak

November 15 in Philadelphia, PA @ The Palace

November 16 in Brooklyn NY @ Pine Box Rock Shop

November 17 in Washington, DC @ DC Comedy Loft (World Toilet Day)

Photo credit: Kir Tuben

Comments