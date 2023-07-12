Grey Zeigler Releases Debut Album 'Pray For Me'

Independent rising pop star, Grey Zeigler released her debut album, Pray For Me on Sunday, July 2 in honor of her grandmother who passed only weeks prior.

Produced by KWIL, KK Johnson, Luke Nicolli and Robyn Dell’Unto, Pray For Me takes fans on a detailed journey of Zeigler’s truth about her upbringing, the battle she has had finding the love she needed from her parents, failed relationships, and her strength in getting clean.

This album comes on the heels of viral hit single, “Sensitive Subject,” which has nearly 8M streams on Spotify and appeared on multiple playlists including Pop Rising. Additionally, Zeigler’s latest hit, “Silence,” appears on current playlists including New Music Friday (US and Global), Next Gen Singer-Songwriters and New Pop Picks.

Telling a deeply meaningful story from the start, the album opens with a recording from Zeigler’s grandmother asking her to sing when she was just about five years old. This personal message was recorded on July 2 in the early 2000’s, which is the significance of the Pray For Me release date two decades later.

All eleven tracks were penned by Zeigler alongside KK Johnson, Nathan Chapman, Robyn Dell’Unto and Emily Weisband to name a few.

Photo Credit: Acacia Evans