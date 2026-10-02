Grey DeLisle & Dave Alvin Release Tex-Mex Duet You're Driving Me Away

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Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Grey DeLisle has released 'You're Driving Me Away,' a new duet with roots-rock musician Dave Alvin (The Blasters) from her forthcoming album, Don't Turn Around, out October 23 via Hummin'bird Records.

Built around the uniquely combustible experience of arguing with someone when neither of you has anywhere to go, 'You're Driving Me Away' finds DeLisle and Alvin trading perspectives as a relationship barrels toward a dead end. Twangy electric guitar, maracas, castanets, and Tex-Mex flourishes give the track a playful border-country feel, even as the pair circle the same argument, caught between wanting to stay and knowing it may be time to go.

'Car arguments are the worst,' says DeLisle. 'There's no place to go to 'cool off,' so you inevitably say something you regret. I also never tire of the car wreck/bad relationship metaphors.'

That metaphor gives 'You're Driving Me Away' its playful bite. Roads lead nowhere, the relationship is breaking down, and even the possibility of reconciliation becomes one last chance to turn around. With DeLisle and Alvin sharing lead vocals, the song turns that familiar country vocabulary of cars, leaving, and heartbreak into a conversation between two people who have clearly had this fight before.

'You're Driving Me Away' follows 'There's The Door,' DeLisle's George Jones-inspired meditation on a marriage coming apart inside the home the couple once shared. The album's lead single, 'The Lights Are Off But Somebody's Home,' a rockabilly-flavored take on the Bakersfield Sound, turns the classic country tale of a two-timing lover into a sharp-witted honky-tonk anthem.

Together, the three singles begin to reveal the world of Don't Turn Around, an album preoccupied with the many ways people leave one another and what happens in the moments before and after they do. Lovers drive away, doors close, homes become haunted by memory, and relationships reach their ends. Yet even at its most heartbroken, DeLisle's writing retains the humor, bite, and resilience that have long distinguished her work.

Produced by the late Andy Paley and completed by longtime collaborator Marvin Etzioni following Paley's passing, Don't Turn Around brings together an extraordinary cast of musicians and draws from classic country, California roots music, and rockabilly traditions while remaining unmistakably DeLisle.

Though millions know DeLisle as the longtime voice of Daphne Blake in Scooby-Doo, Azula in Avatar: The Last Airbender, and characters across The Simpsons, SpongeBob SquarePants, and more, she is also a Grammy-winning recording artist and acclaimed singer-songwriter with a recording career spanning more than two decades.

Don't Turn Around is available for presale via Bandcamp, and will be on all platforms on October 23.

Tour Dates

10/8 - The Harrison - Belfast, Northern Ireland

10/9 - The Blue Haven - Kinsale, Ireland

10/10 - DeBarra's - Clonakilty, Ireland

10/11 - Ryan's Bar - Kilkenny, Ireland

10/12 - Anseo - Dublin, Ireland

10/14 - Elmer's - Bristol, England

10/15 - The Platform Tavern - Southampton, England

10/17 - TivoliVredenburg - Utrecht, Netherlands (w/ Rosie Flores)

10/29 - The Belly Up - Solana Beach, CA (w/ Lizzy & The Triggermen)

11/11 - The Redwood - Los Angeles, CA (w/ Petunia & The Vipers)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 11 Hrs 09 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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