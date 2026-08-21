Chris Pierce Releases SONGS FOR THE HEAVY HEARTED, Sets Farm Aid, AMERICANAFEST Dates

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Chris Pierce has released his new album Songs for the Heavy Hearted. Boasting stellar performances from Allison Russell, Steve Earle, Grey DeLisle and Garrison Starr, Songs for the Heavy Hearted captures moments in the lives of everyday people as they struggle with crisis and encapsulates everything that has been so emotionally resonant about Pierce's music for more than two decades.

Produced by frequent collaborators David Resnik and Niko Bolas (Neil Young, The Mavericks), the album is a love letter with a constant refrain that hope and softness are not things that need to be sacrificed to fight the good fight - as evidenced on singles like the tender 'This Sunlit Morning' and the empowering 'It Ain't Ever Wrong to Be Free.'

Pierce reflects, 'Sometimes, we're going to get beaten and broken. But, even if you fire, arrest or threaten to imprison us, we're going to pick ourselves up, brush ourselves off and start again the next day. I'm still going to be out there moving forward with my voice, harmonicas and guitar in hand.'

Along with the release, Pierce has shared the striking stop-motion music video for album highlight 'Madonna of the San Joaquin,' featuring handmade animation by Aarica North (Boots Riley's I Love Boosters, Wendell & Wild, The Donn of Tiki).

On making the 'Madonna of the San Joaquin' stop-motion video, director/animator Aarica North shares: 'I wanted to convey this feeling of exhaustion, of endlessness, day and night - no rest, no haven. Strength, but not without great effort. We chose textile and embroidery to emphasize this effort, the human touch. I had an amazing fabrication team, including my family, and we spent the evenings making puppets together. It was really very beautiful, and felt especially fitting for a song about radical selflessness. The 'Madonna' of the story, the real person, real people she represents, who endure this backbreaking labor, this state of constant fear; they don't do it for themselves. A vast majority do it to support their families, their loved ones. Even if it means being apart from those loved ones.'

Fresh off a set at Newport Folk Festival, Pierce is having an album release show in his hometown of Pasadena at Levitt Pavilion. He'll continue bringing his new music to stops this fall at Farm Aid, AMERICANAFEST and NPR's Mountain Stage.

Chris Pierce has been a singular voice in American roots music for over 20 years. Over the course of eight solo albums, many side projects and more guest appearances than most could do in one lifetime, his powerful songs have given voice to the voiceless while shedding light into dark and hidden corners of the American dream.

Tracklist

1. This Sunlit Morning

2. First Day of School

3. Madonna of the San Joaquin

4. It Ain't Ever Wrong to Be Free

5. Kalief Browder (feat. Allison Russell)

6. Spirits All Over This Land

7. We Ain't There Yet (feat. Garrison Starr)

8. You Do Not Weep Alone

9. That Was My Pride (feat. Grey DeLisle)

10. Yours Can Go With Mine

11. Two Angels (feat. Steve Earle)

12. A Soft Place to Land

Tour Dates

August 22 - Pasadena, CA - Levitt Pavilion (Album Release Show)

August 26 - San Diego, CA - Holding Company

August 29 - Sutter Creek, CA - Shake Ridge Ranch

September 17 - Nashville, TN - The Basement (AMERICANAFEST)

September 20 - Duluth, GA - Red Clay Music Foundry

September 23 - Richmond, VA - The Tin Pan

September 24 - Raleigh, NC - Pour House Music Hall

September 25 - Virginia Beach, VA - Farm Aid Family Reunion at Neptune Festival

September 26 - Virginia Beach, VA - Farm Aid

October 16-17 - Vancouver, BC - Kay Meek Arts Centre (JJ Cale Tribute Show)

October 20 - Tacoma, WA - Spanish Ballroom at Elks Temple

October 21 - Prosser, WA - Brewminatti

October 24 - Ferndale, CA - The Old Steeple

November 6 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater *

November 7 - State College, PA - State Theater *

November 8 - Huntington, WV - Mountain Stage

* with Steve Earle

Photo Credit: Miles Bitton



Photo Credit: Miles Bitton

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