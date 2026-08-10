Grey DeLisle Announces DON'T TURN AROUND Album, Andy Paley's Final Production

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Grey DeLisle has announced a forthcoming album, DON'T TURN AROUND, arriving via Hummin'bird Records along with the release of its lead single, THE LIGHTS ARE OFF BUT SOMEBODY'S HOME. The record was produced by the late Andy Paley and completed by longtime collaborator Marvin Etzioni following Paley's death. The album features musicians including Deke Dickerson, Murry Hammond, Stephen McCarthy, Greg Leisz, Chris Scruggs, Tammy Rogers, Bernie Dresel, Mandy Barnett, and Mickey Raphael, along with engineer Jake Gideon and special guest Dave Alvin, who joins DeLisle on the duet YOU'RE DRIVING ME AWAY.

Don't Turn Around is due October 23 via Hummin'bird Records. A darkly funny, rockabilly-flavored take on the Bakersfield Sound, 'The Lights Are Off But Somebody's Home' transforms the classic country tale of a two-timing lover into a sharp-witted honky-tonk anthem packed with twang, swagger, and DeLisle's signature blend of heartbreak and humor.

Across its 11 songs, Don't Turn Around explores the many ways people leave one another and the roads they travel afterward. Lovers drive away. Doors close. Empty houses become haunted by memory. Yet for all its heartbreak, the album is filled with warmth, wit, and resilience, affirming once again that few modern songwriters capture the spirit of classic country quite like DeLisle.

Together, DeLisle and Paley began crafting Don't Turn Around before Paley's unexpected passing in 2024. Rather than leave the project unfinished, longtime friend and collaborator Marvin Etzioni completed the album, honoring Paley's vision while helping bring it to life.

Though millions know DeLisle as the voice of Daphne Blake in Scooby-Doo, Azula in Avatar: The Last Airbender, and beloved characters across The Fairly OddParents, The Simpsons, SpongeBob SquarePants, and more, songwriting has remained the throughline of her creative life. A Grammy-winning artist whose recordings have earned widespread critical acclaim, she continues to draw from the traditions of classic country while bringing her own unmistakable wit, warmth, and perspective to every song.

Don't Turn Around Tracklist

EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK ENDS IN WHY

YOU'RE DRIVING ME AWAY (ft. Dave Alvin)

DRIVE AROUND

DON'T TURN AROUND

THERE'S THE DOOR

DISNEYLAND

DON'T BREAK THE STRING

OPEN MIC AT THE STUMBLE INN

YOUR MAMA DOESN'T LOVE ME ANYMORE

THE LIGHTS ARE OFF BUT SOMEBODY'S HOME

CLAIRE

DeLisle and Paley began working on DON'T TURN AROUND after meeting on the set of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, where DeLisle voices members of Sandy Cheeks' family. Paley, whose production credits included work with Brian Wilson, Jerry Lee Lewis, Patti Smith, NRBQ, and The Ramones, encouraged DeLisle to share her songwriting, leading to the partnership that shaped the album before his passing in 2024.

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