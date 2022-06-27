Gretchen Peters Announces Upcoming Album 'The Show: Live From The UK'

Grammy-nominated and CMA Award-winning recording artist Gretchen Peters has long been known for her songwriting.

Folks like George Strait and Martina McBride cut her songs early on, and since then, she's penned hits for the likes of Trisha Yearwood, Pam Tillis, Bonnie Raitt, and Neil Diamond, and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014. But, until you've heard Peters' clear, expressive voice recite her own expertly-crafted melodies live on stage, you're only getting half of the story.

Luckily for longtime fans and curious onlookers, Peters has just announced a brand new live album, The Show: Live from the UK-out August 19th via Proper Music Group. Featuring 18 songs from Peters' beloved catalog The Show marks her first release since 2020's tribute to Mickey Newbury, The Night You Wrote That Song and her first live release since 2005's Trio.

Culled from three performances from Peters' 2019 Strings Attached Tour-April 19th at St. George's, Bristol, UK; April 22nd at The De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-On-Sea, UK; and April 23rd at The Apex, Bury St. Edmunds, UK-The Show features Peters' touring band-Barry Walsh (piano, vocals), Colm McClean (electric guitar, vocals), and Conor McCreanor (electric and upright bass, vocals-as well as an all-female, Scottish string quartet featuring Seonaid Aitken (violin), Amira Bedrush-McDonald (violin), Sarah Leonard (viola), and Alice Allen (cello). The resulting album feels like a you-had-to-be-there retrospective of Peters' illustrious career to date, framed with new-but-familiar arrangements focused on letting her songwriting shine.

Fans can pre-order or pre-save The Show: Live from the UK ahead of its August 19th release at this link and check out a full list of Peters' upcoming performances below.

For over two decades, Gretchen Peters has been one of Nashville's most beloved and respected artists. "If Peters never delivers another tune as achingly beautiful as 'On A Bus To St. Cloud,'" People Magazine wrote, "she has already earned herself a spot among country's upper echelon of contemporary composers."

Inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in October 2014 by singer-songwriter Rodney Crowell, who called her "both a songwriter and a poet (who) sings as beautifully as she writes," and said her song "The Matador," "moved me so greatly, I cried from the soles of my feet."

Peters has accumulated accolades as a songwriter for artists as diverse as Etta James, Bonnie Raitt, The Neville Brothers, Patty Loveless, George Strait, Bryan Adams, and Faith Hill. Her song "Independence Day," recorded by Martina McBride, won a CMA Song of the Year award in 1995. She has been nominated for 2 Grammys ("Independence Day"/Martina McBride, "You Don't Even Know Who I Am"/Patty Loveless), a Golden Globe ("Here I Am"/Bryan Adams), and numerous other awards.

Her 2015 album Blackbirds was awarded International Album of the Year and Song of the Year by the UK Americana Association. In 2015, The Telegraph named her one of the greatest 60 female singer-songwriters of all time. In 2021 she was awarded The Poets Award by the Academy of Country Music. This year Peters is releasing a live album, recorded while on tour in the UK in 2019 with her band and an all-female Scottish string quartet. The Show: Live from the UK will be released on August 19th, 2022.

Gretchen Peters Tour Dates

July 11-15 - Big Indian, NY - Richard Thompson's Frets and Refrains Songwriting Camp*

August 13 - Albuquerque, NM - Chatter

August 24 - London, UK - Kings Place

August 25 - Bristol, UK - St. George's

August 26 - Wimborne Minster Dorset, UK - Tivoli Theatre

August 28 - Lutterworth Leicestershire, UK - The Long Road Festival

August 29 - Leeds, UK - City Varieties Music Hall

August 30 - Edinburgh, Scotland - The Queen's Hall

August 31 - Glasgow, Scotland - Community Central Hall

September 1 - Milton Keynes, UK - The Stables

September 2 - London, UK - Kings Place

October 5-12 - Budapest, Hungary - Danube River Cruise 2022

October 21-23 - Pomeroy, OH - Jorma Kaukonen's Fur Peace Ranch*

*denotes songwriting workshops