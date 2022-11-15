Gregory Griffin Releases New Single 'The Dollar General Song'
Griffin's songs are streaming now on all digital platforms and he can be followed on Instagram @gregorygriffinmusic.
Coming on the heels of 2021's well-received single "Salt Flats", Griffin is settling into a more organic songwriting approach, finding a groove in his new hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. Racking up 40,000+ streams on Spotify, "Salt Flats" was added to the Indigo, New Music Nashville and Emerging Americana playlists.
The songwriter/singer/guitarist relocated to Music City in the middle of the pandemic in 2020 following the release of Caledonia, an epic soundscape of an album that garnered Griffin considerable attention and critical acclaim.
Spinning Griffin's new releases "Salt Flats" and "The Dollar General Song" after absorbing the sweeping, cinematic soundscapes of Caledonia makes one wonder: "how is this even the same guy?" Lush orchestration, Elliott Smith-tinged melodies and evocative lyrics are pushed aside in favor of more autobiographical (and perhaps relevant) tales of modern relationships, delivered with a plaintive, world-weary vocal.
Griffin says the writing and recording of Caledonia was a product of his life at that moment, forged from his experience hitchhiking through Scottish countryside while based in the UK. Then after landing back home and working as a web developer in California's tech-heavy Bay Area decided to rebid attempts to do music professionally again, this time in Music City. "Moving to Nashville was a reset for me," says Griffin. "The experience showed me that I could make my living here as a musician, be more real in my relationships and this shows up 100% in my songwriting."
While contemplating whether we're all at the bottom of some capitalist pyramid scheme, "The Dollar General Song" makes an uneasy truce with the notion that peace of mind is elusive and progress is measured one day at a time. Recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios, engineered by Joe Trentacosti, and mastered by Greg Calbi at Sterling Sound. Single launch party 11/15/22 at Winners bar in Midtown 8pm free entry.
